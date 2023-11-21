Home » news » Lamelo Ball Becomes 2nd Fastest 3rd Youngest Player In Nba History To Reach 500 Career 3 Pointers

LaMelo Ball becomes 2nd-fastest, 3rd-youngest player in NBA history to reach 500 career 3-pointers

James Foglio profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 2 hours ago on • 3 min read
Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball becomes 2nd-fastest, 3rd-youngest player in NBA history to reach 500 career 3-pointers
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has officially become the second-fastest and third-youngest player in NBA history to record 500 career 3-pointers. Ball, 22, reached the mark in only 175 career NBA games. Duncan Robinson owns the fastest all-time record with just 152 games.

Luka Doncic (187) ranks third, followed by Devonte’ Graham (189) and Anthony Edwards (189). Speaking of Edwards, at 21 years and 164 days old, he became the youngest player in league history to reach 500 career 3-pointers. At 22 years and 55 days old, Doncic set the mark as the second-youngest player.

At 22 years and 90 days old, Ball posted his 500th career 3-pointer in Charlotte’s 121-118 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Through 175 career games, the 2022 All-Star guard has logged 501 3s. Devin Booker (22 years, 127 days old) is fourth and D’Angelo Russell (22 years, 346 days old) is fifth on the list.

In the Hornets’ impressive overtime victory against Boston, the guard recorded 36 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in a season-high 42 minutes of action.

Plus, he finished 15-of-27 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.5%) beyond the arc.

LaMelo Ball has 501 career 3-pointers, became eighth NBA player with 10-plus triple-doubles before age 23

“I’m a little more healthy and I have some games under my belt,” said Ball, who made only 36 appearances last season due to ankle injuries. “My game has finally got there and I’m feeling better now.”

Furthermore, it was Ball’s sixth game this season with 30 or more points. Earlier this month, he became the eighth NBA player to record at least 10 triple-doubles before turning 23 years old.

The Hornets star tallied his first 30-point triple of his career in a 124-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 5.

This NBA record counts triples earned at age 22 or younger. Ball has 10 career triple-doubles, trailing Luka Doncic (45), Oscar Robertson (38), Magic Johnson (31), Ben Simmons (22), LeBron James (14), Jason Kidd (11), and Nikola Jokic (11).


In Charlotte’s 120-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 16, 2023, Ball had 28 points, 10 assists and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Additionally, he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in his career, behind only LeBron James.

LaMelo Ball has averaged 32 points over his last eight games.

During the 2023 offseason, he inked a five-year, $205.9 million contract extension with Charlotte. His multi-year deal is worth as much as $260 million.

The Hornets wrap up a five-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

