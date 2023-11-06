Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball became the eighth NBA player to record at least 10 triple-doubles before turning 23 years old in Sunday night’s 124-118 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. This was his first 30-point triple.

Ball posted his 10th triple, trailing Luka Doncic (45), Oscar Robertson (38), Magic Johnson (31), Ben Simmons (22), LeBron James (14), Jason Kidd (11), and Nikola Jokic (11). The list counts triples earned at age 22 or younger.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Charlotte Hornets hold 30th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.

Sunday night was LaMelo Ball’s 10th career triple-double. He’s the 8th player to have at least 10 triple-doubles before age 23. 📈@Hornets | #LetsFly35 pic.twitter.com/MR9SUMgDa1 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) November 6, 2023



In 40 minutes as a starter, Ball amassed a season-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and one block. The 2022 All-Star also shot 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the floor, 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc and hit three free throws.

Ball, at only 22 years old, scored 23 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. The California native turns 23 on Aug. 22, 2024. Since the 2023-24 season just started, he could pass Kidd and Jokic on the all-time list.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball could pass Jason Kidd, Nikola Jokic for sixth-most triple-doubles before age 23

Last season, the Hornets guard tallied 17 doubles and three triple-doubles in only 36 games.

Ball had 11 assists before earning his first basket on a layup near the end of the first half, when the Hornets led 60-45 late in the second quarter. Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington added 20 points apiece.

“Just trying to win, really. Trying to do as much as I could,” Ball said about his performance. The 6-foot-7 guard finished 8-of-9 from the field and 5-of-6 from downtown in the fourth, the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

Dallas outscored Charlotte 41-34 in the final frame.

LaMelo Ball had 23 4th quarter points! 30 PTS | 13 AST | 10 REB | 5 3PT pic.twitter.com/lphJuRPLLC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 6, 2023



Through six games of the 2023-24 season, Ball is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 31.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 34% from the field, 31.9% from deep, and 84.6% at the line.

In Charlotte’s 120-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 16, 2023, Ball had 28 points, 10 assists and a season-high 12 rebounds.

He became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in his career, behind only LeBron James.

During the 2023 offseason, LaMelo Ball signed a five-year, $205.9 million designated rookie contract extension with Charlotte. His multi-year deal is worth as much as $260 million.