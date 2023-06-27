Main Page
Last offseason, the Dallas Mavericks decided to sign JaVale McGee over Bruce Brown
The Dallas Mavericks know they have a legitimate superstar in Luka Donic. He’s been a Top 5 player in the NBA over the last few seasons. So far, it has not led to much playoff success as a franchise. Luka is averaging incredible numbers in the postseason. Dallas’ front office has yet to build the right roster around the 24-year-old. Last offseason, the Dallas Mavericks decided to sign JaVale McGee over Bruce Brown.
In the past, the Mavericks have tried to bring in outside talent to help boost the roster. They brought in Kristaps Porzingis to help out, but he was traded during the 2021-22 season. At last year’s trade deadline, the team acquired superstar Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.
They lost two starters in that trade, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Dallas Mavericks need to seriously invest in the roster this offseason if they want to win an NBA title with Luka Doncic.
The Mavericks signed JaVale McGee over Bruce Brown last offseason
At the time, JaVale McGee seemed like the right off-season signing for the Dallas Mavericks. They already had a number of wing players and guards on the roster. That is why they went with Mcgee instead of Bruce Brown. After the 2022-23 season, Brown was far and away the better player. Sadly, Dallas did not make the right choice.
JaVale McGee became non-existent for the Mavs last season. He played in 42 of their 82 games and fell out of Jason Kidd’s rotation. McGee averaged (4.4) points in just (8.5) minutes per game. The Mavs could have had the solid production that Bruce Brown gave Denver this year.
During the 2023 postseason, Brown was the sixth man for the Nuggets and was effective off the bench. He averaged (12.0) points, (4.0) rebounds, (1.9) assists, and (1.1) steals. Brown was a key piece in the Nuggets winning the franchise’s first-ever NBA title. It’s clear that the Mavericks need to be serious about who they are signing this offseason. They don’t want another terrible signing like JaVale McGee turned out to be.
