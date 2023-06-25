Headlines
Dallas Mavericks Showing Heavy Interest in Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown recently declined his player option worth $7 million. This is in hopes that he will be able to get a deal worth much more during this year’s NBA free agency. Given how effective he was with the Denver Nuggets and being considered an unsung hero of the NBA Finals, he will most likely get quite a few offers. Denver has expressed how much they want Brown back to defend their title, but as we have seen many times in this league, money talks. One team that has already expressed interest in his services is none other than the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks Interested in Bruce Brown
Dallas Must Have a Successful Free Agency
The Mavericks are in a tricky situation. They are desperate to keep Luka Doncic happy and traded away a ton of depth this past season to acquire Kyrie Irving to pair with their superstar. However, the roster still needs a ton of work, especially after the team fell all the way out of playoff contention in the second half of the regular season. They need to address their frontcourt and also regain some defensive versatility. The defensive aspect is something the Mavericks already have an idea for in terms of two-way players.
Dallas reportedly did away with Davis Bertans’ contract to “gain use of the full non-taxpayers’ $12.4 midlevel exception in free agency to pursue top wings in free agency (starting with Denver’s Bruce Brown),” per Marc Stein. Brown would be an ideal fit for the Mavericks given their need for versatile players to play multiple positions and defend at a high level. However, $12 million may still be a little low to lure Brown to the state of Texas. Regardless, it makes sense why the Mavericks have him high on their priority list this offseason.
Bruce Brown’s Numbers
Bruce Brown had a career year this past season. Not only was he one of the most important pieces to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, he also showed why head coach, Michael Malone, pursued him so aggressively last offseason. During the regular season, he tallied a career-high 11.5 points per game to go along with 4.1 total rebounds. On top of this, the former Brooklyn Net and Detroit Piston also averaged a defensive win-share total of +2.6 and a player efficiency rating of 13.3.
During the playoffs, Brown elevated his game coming away with numbers of 12.0 points, four total rebounds, 1.1 steals per game, and a field goal percentage of 51.1 percent. When one takes a look at these numbers and analyzes his impact for the NBA champions, it is easy to see why the Dallas Mavericks are interested in Bruce Brown.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed [2023].
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals [2023].
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide [2023].
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for [2023].
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for [2023].
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Danilo Gallinari exercises $6.8 million player option with Celtics for the 2023-24 season
-
Main Page 1 week ago
NBA Rumors: Suns to add Nets forward Yuta Watanabe?
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Could 4-Star PG Daquan Davis Be Heading to the Providence Friars?
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Nikola Jokic sent a message to all of those who doubted him: ‘Don’t bet against the fat boy’