Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became the first NBA player to record a 30-point triple-double on his birthday, in Wednesday night’s 136-125 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

The five-time All-Star guard notched 30 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists, and two steals on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double of the season. He has scored 25 or more points in nine straight games.

Doncic finished 11-of-23 (47.8%) shooting from the field, just 1-of-8 (12.5%) from 3-point range, and 7-of-9 (77.8%) at the foul line. The six-year veteran helped Dallas eliminate a two-game skid.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Doncic holds third-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Just a normal game, triple-double,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He was really good. I guess 25 means he’s still going to be really good as he gets older here.”

Furthermore, Doncic is the ninth player to register a triple-double on his birthday in NBA history — joining Jokic (turned 25 in 2024), Anthony Davis (turned 25 in 2018), Andre Iguodala (turned 28 in 2012), Boris Diaw (turned 24 in 2006), Kidd (turned 28 in 2001), Chris Webber (turned 24 in 1997), Darrell Walker (turned 29 in 1990), and Oscar Robertson (27th birthday in 1965, 24th in 1962).

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic leads NBA in points per game, ranks third in triple-doubles

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Doncic is also only the fourth NBA player with 75 points, 20 rebounds, and 30 assists over a two-game span — joining Pete Maravich, Wilt Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson.

Doncic dished out six of Dallas’ eight assists in the first quarter, including a no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a wide-open 3-pointer.

Through 51 games (all starts) this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.4 points, 9.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 37.4 minutes per contest.

Plus, he’s shooting 49.4% from the field and career bests of 38% beyond the arc and 78.2% at the line.

In addition to the four-time All-NBA member leading the league in points per game, he ranks second in points (1,755), fourth in assists (495), and seventh in steals (77).

In fact, the guard is second in made 3-pointers (198) and usage percentage (36%) as well.

Moreover, Doncic has logged 11 triple-doubles this season, trailing only Domantas Sabonis (21) and Nikola Jokic (19). He leads Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) Scottie Barnes (4), and LeBron James (3).