Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became only the fourth NBA player in league history to score at least 50 points on Christmas, joining Bernard King (60 points vs. Nets in 1984), Wilt Chamberlain (59 points at New York in 1961), and Rick Barry (50 points at Cincinnati in 1966).

In Dallas’ 128-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Doncic recorded a season-high 50 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and a season-high three blocks in 44 minutes of action. The four-time All-Star also shot 15-of-25 (60%) from the field and 8-of-16 (50%) beyond the arc.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Doncic has third-best odds below Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

More importantly, Doncic entered Monday’s game just 11 points shy of 10,000 for his career. The Mavericks guard reached the milestone in the first quarter and did so in the fewest games of any player since Michael Jordan.

Doncic passed 10,000 when he swished a 34-foot 3-pointer at the 4:52 mark. It was his longest field goal of the season. Dallas went on to outscore Pheonix 36-24 in the opening quarter.

At 24 years and 300 days old, Doncic is the sixth-youngest player to eclipse 10,000 points, behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, and Tracy McGrady.

Doncic logged his 10,000th career point in only 358 games, matching Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo for the seventh-fewest games needed to do so. Chamberlain needed just 236 contests to post 10,000 points, the fewest in NBA history.

“Always, when this kind [of] award comes with a win, it’s even more fun,” Doncic said. “It was a tough road game, and we won. So, outside of the 10K and 50 points, we won the game. So, I’m really happy.”

The other NBA legends who scored 10,000 in fewer contests than Doncic are Jordan, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, and George Gervin.

It was the sixth 50-point performance of Doncic’s career, trailing only Jordan (9) and LeBron James (8) for the most by any player before turning 25 years old since the ABA-NBA merger.

Additionally, Doncic was responsible for a total of 82 points, surpassing Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s 78 against the Suns last season for the most by any player on Christmas. The Mavericks star became the first player since James Harden in 2016 to have 50 points and 15 assists in any game.

“As I’ve always said, we can’t take him for granted when he’s feeling it,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “You’re just trying to get him the ball as much as possible.