Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic celebrated the official launch of his new Luka 2 “Lake Bled” shoes from Jordan Brand on Saturday by hosting a 3-on-3 tournament on Lake Bled in Slovenia. Grosbasket Basketball Shop and Jordan Brand co-hosted the event.

Doncic, 24, started his partnership with Jordan Brand after signing a multi-year endorsement deal in December 2019. After signing his latest contract extension, he’s locked in until 2029. Grosbasket released this statement:

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Jordan Brand to bring this event to life in celebration of Luka Doncic and his signature footwear Luka 2 Lake Bled. Luka’s had an incredible impact in Slovenia and we’re thrilled that his latest game shoe is inspired by the country itself.”

Jordan Brand and Luka Doncic first introduced the Jordan Luka 2s earlier this summer. Prior to the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, a new all-blue palette color pays tribute to Slovenia’s Lake Bled.

According to the Nike website, sizes are available from 3.5 to 18. “Slovenia — Luka’s home country — is the first nation to be declared a ‘Green Destination of the World’ in its entirety,” the product description reads.

“Celebrate its status with this special-edition Luka 2. The colorway is inspired by picturesque Lake Bled, a famed example of Slovenia’s natural beauty. And the shoe’s mindful construction (each pair is made with at least 20% recycled material) honors the country’s ongoing dedication to sustainability.”

Of course, the 360-degree connected support should help the feet “stay securely contained.” The precise style is DX9013-400.

More importantly, the shoes were designed to enhance athleticism and are cushioned for impact. “When you’re shifting side to side, you need support that’s firm—but not rigid. A wedge of cushioning in the midsole butts up against the medial sidewall so you can bank like a champ, and a thick, molded insole helps you stay grounded.”

The shoes were also made to improve lateral support. “To help your quick stops feel secure, we added a strong, flexible plate that runs up the lateral sidewall, complimented by a firm foam carrier and Formula 23 foam in the midsole.”

Furthermore, the “Lake Bled” edition comes in a polar, bright crimson, psychic blue, diffused blue, university blue, and blue tint color scheme. The shoe’s upper was made with engineered mesh.

Plus, the blue shade is visible throughout both sides of the shoes. Not to mention, crimson accents are featured on the laces, Luka-branded tongues, Jumpman logo, and insoles.

For comfort and sustainability, the Formula 23 foam and Cushlon 3.0 wedge foam on the medial side were added. A Jordan Brand spokesman called it “the best improvement overall.” The white midsole and blue outsole were constructed to complete the bluish appearance.

Additionally, Luka Doncic’s shoes were designed out of “recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste.” Zero carbon and zero waste was the goal during manufacturing.

“By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.”

However, the environment-friendly sneakers are expensive. The new Luka 2 “Lake Bled” shoes are now available to purchase at select retailers and online at Nike for $140.

