Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic joined LeBron James on Monday night as the only players in NBA history to record at least 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, and 3,000 assists in a career before turning 25.

Dallas’ superstar ranks sixth on the Mavs’ all-time scoring list with 10,488 points. Doncic, 24, is the seventh-youngest NBA player to reach 3,000 career assists.

Isiah Thomas (23 years, 322 days) is the youngest — followed by James (24 years, 67 days), Trae Young (24 years, 135 days), Chris Paul (24 years, 180 days), Magic Johnson (24 years, 188 days), and Stephon Marbury (24 years, 297 days).

According to a few NBA betting sites, Doncic has fourth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Joel Embiid.

Youngest to 3,000 career assists, per @EliasSports:

Player: Age (yr-days)

Isiah Thomas: 23-322

LeBron James: 24-67

Trae Young: 24-135

Chris Paul: 24-180

Magic Johnson: 24-188

Stephon Marbury: 24-297

Luka Dončić: 24-335 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 30, 2024



Through 40 starts this season, the six-year veteran is averaging career highs of 34.7 points, 9.6 assists, and 37.5 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 guard is shooting career bests of 37.5% from 3-point range and 78% at the foul line.

Last Friday, Doncic notched a career-high game score of 64, the second highest all time behind NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 1990, in Dallas’ 148-143 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

So, Jordan’s 64.6 game score remains untouchable. The Chicago Bulls legend recorded the highest game score in league history in a 117-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990.

Luka Doncic posted the second-highest game score in NBA history behind Michael Jordan in his 73-point outing

In Dallas’ victory over Atlanta, Doncic logged a career-high 73 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, four turnovers, and one foul in 45 minutes played.

The five-time All-Star shot 25-of-33 (75.8%) from the floor, 8-of-13 (61.5%) beyond the arc, and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the line. Doncic tied Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Additionally, he also became the fifth NBA player with at least 70 points and 10 rebounds in a game — joining Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Joel Embiid, who accomplished this feat last Monday.

Every player in NBA history with multiple 45 PTS & 15 AST games: — Luka Dončić (since Christmas)

— Nobody else ever. pic.twitter.com/pyNFUEojUD — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) January 30, 2024



Furthermore, in Dallas’ 131-129 win versus the Orlando Magic on Monday night, Doncic posted 45 points, nine rebounds, 15 assists, and two steals in 43 minutes of action. He shot 12-of-23 (52.2%) from the field.

It was his ninth game of the season with 40 or more points.

In fact, Doncic is the first player in NBA history with multiple 45-point, 15-assist games. Over his last five games, he’s averaging 42.6 points, 11 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 42.4 minutes per contest.

NBA sportsbooks show the Dallas Mavericks with 12th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and other teams.