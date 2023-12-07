Main Page
Luka Doncic ties Wilt Chamberlain for the 4th-most 40-point triple-doubles in NBA history
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic tied Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-most 40-point triple-doubles in NBA history with seven, in Wednesday night’s 147-97 blowout win over the Utah Jazz.
The four-time All-Star recorded 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in just three quarters of action. Doncic, 24, also picked up his first first-half triple-double of his career, amassing 29 points, 10 boards, and 10 assists.
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Most 30-point triple-doubles over the last 5 seasons (via @bball_ref):
33 – Luka Doncic
24 – Nikola Jokic
12 – James Harden
10 – Giannis
8 – Russell Westbrook
8 – LeBron James
Luka tied Wilt tonight for the 4th most 40 point triple doubles in NBA history (7) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UDct6y8wUP
— The Lead (@TheLeadSM) December 7, 2023
Doncic joins Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, and Nikola Jokic as the only players since 2000 to have a triple-double by halftime in a game. Westbrook is the only active player with two first-half triples since 1996-97.
Plus, he logged his 60th career triple-double to move past Larry Bird (59) and into sole possession of ninth place on the all-time list. The six-year veteran trails James Harden (74), Chamberlain (78), and Jason Kidd (107).
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic records the first 25-point first-half triple-double in NBA history
It was the first 25-point first-half triple-double in league history. Doncic posted his 60th career triple-double in only his 349th regular-season game. Bird played 897.
“Pretty amazing,” said Doncic, who shot 14-of-25 (56%) from the floor and 6-of-12 (50%) beyond the arc in 32 minutes played. “I don’t know what to say, honestly. We all know who Larry Bird was, so it’s pretty special.”
Furthermore, Doncic (33) has the most 30-point triple-doubles over the last five seasons, followed by Jokic (24), Harden (10), Giannis Antetokounmpo (10), Westbrook (8), and LeBron James (8).
Every first half triple-double since 1996-97 ⤵️https://t.co/X3Gfw2ItYi pic.twitter.com/WZKwdpAt6U
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 7, 2023
“Luka set the tone with that, knocking down shot after shot after shot … after shot after shot after shot,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said. “I thought he was going to go 50-20-20.”
Additionally, it was the Mavericks’ highest-scoring game this season and two points shy of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation. Dallas led 74-51 at halftime and outscored Utah 38-23 in the final frame.
Dallas’ 52-point lead in the closing minutes was one point short of the franchise record set on Nov. 13, 2014, in a 123-70 win over Philadelphia. The Mavs shot a season-best 55.4% from the floor.
Meanwhile, it was the Jazz’s second-worst franchise loss behind only a 56-point defeat to Milwaukee (158-102) on Mar. 14, 1979. Utah has the most road losses in the NBA this season with 10 in 11 games.
