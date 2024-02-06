Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero joins Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists for a career (minimum 1,000 minutes) before turning 22 years old.

Through 122 career games, Banchero is averaging 21.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 34.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor, 32.5% from 3-point range, and 72.3% at the foul line.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Banchero holds 14th-ranked odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and De’Aaron Fox.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for his career. Luka Dončić is the only other player in NBA history to match or exceed all three marks through his age-21 season (minimum 1,000 minutes). pic.twitter.com/h0yBRXL8T8 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 5, 2024



Banchero, 21, averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season. The 6-foot-10 wing went on to win the inaugural Wilt Chamberlain Trophy, awarded to the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year.

“That was always a goal of mine, being able to come in my first year in the league and win that award,” he said. “Last year, that was on my mind. I was focused on getting adjusted but also just making sure I could win that award. I think it’s important. And I think all rookies should want to win it, especially the top picks.

“Yeah, I was excited when I did.”

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is averaging career-high numbers in his sophomore season

Orlando’s 2022 No. 1 overall pick out of Duke is now averaging career highs of 23 points, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 34.9 minutes per game through 50 games this season. He’s also shooting career bests of 45.3% from the field and 36.2% from deep.

On Jan. 3, the 2024 All-Star forward notched a career-high 43 points on 13-of-25 (52%) shooting from the floor, 6-of-9 (66.7%) from beyond the arc, and 11-of-14 (78.6%) at the line against the Sacramento Kings.

“I think he played at an All-Star level,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said of Banchero. “I think he was willing to take on defensive challenges, offensively trying to make the right play, getting guys involved, finding the right pass.”

ROTY ✅ 1st All-Star appearance ✅ Paolo Banchero is an #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6EmnMnr9aB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 2, 2024



In Orlando’s 111-99 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, Banchero recorded 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Furthermore, the Washington native logged his first career triple-double in Orlando’s 122-120 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 5. He amassed 32 points, 10 boards, 11 assists, and three steals in 41 minutes played.

Banchero ranks 16th in the NBA in points (1,148) this season, 16th in field goals (408), 10th in free throws (257), fourth in minutes played (1,744), 10th in defensive win shares (2.5), and 16th in usage percentage (29.9%).