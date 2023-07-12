The Orlando Magic have re-signed free agent center Moritz Wagner to a two-year, $16 million contract, according to sources. The 6-foot-11 big man is the older brother of fellow Magic teammate Franz Wagner, 21, who was selected eighth overall by Orlando in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Michigan.

Moritz Wagner, 26, is projected to earn $7,692,308 in 2023-24, and he has a $8,307,692 team option for 2024-25. As part of a trade restriction, he cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. Wagner was picked 25th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 out of Michigan as well.

Wagner played his rookie 2018-19 season with the Lakers before signing a deal with the Washington Wizards for the 2019-20 season. In March 2021, Washington then traded the center to the Boston Celtics.

Boston waived Wagner after nine appearances, and the former Laker finished the 2021-22 season with Orlando. In August 2021, the first-round draft pick signed a two-year, $3.6 million deal with the Magic.

Furthermore, Wagner made 18 starts in 57 games with Orlando in the 2022-23 season. He averaged career highs of 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 19.5 minutes per game. The Michigan product also shot career bests of 50% from the floor and 84.1% at the foul line.

In Orlando’s 125-108 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 30, Wagner recorded nine points, six boards, a career-high eight assists, and one block in 26 minutes off the bench. He finished 3-of-5 (60%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) at the free throw line.

Additionally, in Orlando’s 128-109 loss to the Bulls on Jan. 28, the fifth-year center scored a season-high 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Along with logging two rebounds, three assists, and one steal, Wagner shot 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers.

The #Magic have officially re-signed free agent forward Moe Wagner, the team announced. The second year of his reported 2-year, $16 million deal is a team option, per league source. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) July 11, 2023



In the NCAA, Wagner made 77 starts in 107 career games during three seasons at Michigan (2015-18), averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 21 minutes per game.

In his 2017-18 junior season with the Wolverines, Wagner averaged career highs of 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 27.6 minutes while leading the Big Ten in personal fouls (120) and defensive win shares (2.6). He was named to the second-team All-Big Ten and won Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player (MOP).

The Wagner brothers provide the Magic with essential roster depth.

