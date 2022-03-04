Magic vs Raptors Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors will meet at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday for an Eastern Conference matchup. This is the second matchup between these two Eastern Conference teams as the Magic have a 1-0 series lead this year. Orlando is 3-7 in their last 10 games while Toronto is 5-5 in their last 10.

Magic vs Raptors – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

📊 Record: Magic(15-48), Raptors(34-28)

📅 Date: March 4th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Canada

🎲 NBA Odds: Raptors(-330), Magic(+265)

Magic vs Raptors Odds

The Magic and Raptors will meet at Scotiabank Arena on Friday for the third time this season.

The Orlando Magic haven’t had many bright spots recently, but they were able to get Markelle Fultz back as he played his first game this week. Toronto finally has fans back in the arena after a few months of no fans due to Covid policies in Canada.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Bet Raptors Magic Play Moneyline -330 +265 Point Spread -7 +7 Total Points 0225.5 u225.5

Magic vs Raptors Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday night’s game. Toronto could have some late scratches as they played on Thursday night versus the Detroit Pistons.

Raptors Injuries

Thaddeus Young day-to-day

D.J. Wilson day-to-day

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

OG Anunoby (finger) out

Magic Injuries

Moritz Wagner (ribs) out

Jonathan Isaac (knee) out

Bol Bol (foot) out

Magic vs Raptors Preview

The Magic will travel to Scotiabank Arena on Friday night for a battle versus the Toronto Raptors. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Friday’s game, check out our Magic vs Raptors preview below.

Toronto Looking To Get Healthy

The Toronto Raptors have had to miss Fred VanVleet for a few games recently but it’s to be expected that he plays on Friday unless they sit him at the last moment. In their last game, the Raptors lost a close game to the Pistons, 108-106. Pascal Siakam had 28 and Scottie Barnes had 21.

The Raptors as a team have been able to find some success this year, but not exactly what they are looking for. In the past few games, Scottie Barnes has been on a tear as he scored 18 points in the win against the Nets on Tuesday and 28 versus the Nets on Monday with his 21 on Thursday versus Detroit.

On the year, Toronto is ranked 15th in terms of offensive rating. They are in the middle of the pack offensively and have been average defensively as they currently have the 13th best defensive rating in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz finally back in action

The Magic lost a tough game to the Pacers on Wednesday 122-114. Franz Wagner led the way in the loss with 28 points and six rebounds

The Magic have been one of the worst teams in basketball all season. Fortunately for Orlando, they have been able to get Markelle Fultz after missing the entire season up until this point. In his two games, Fultz is averaging 10.5 points per game in just 15.5 minutes while shooting 76.9 percent from the field.

The Magic haven’t had many bright spots this season as they currently have the 10th worst defensive rating in the NBA and the second-worst offensive rating throughout the year.

They are hoping that Fultz can be the player everyone knows he can be to help them get back on track and speed this rebuild process up.

NBA Betting Trends — Magic vs Raptors

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Magic Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

Orlando is 28-35 ATS this season.

Magic games have gone OVER 18 times and UNDER 16 times on the road.

Raptors Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Toronto is 18-13 ATS.

Toronto is 33-29 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Magic vs Raptors

For this game, I am going to go with the Raptors to cover the spread and Pascal Siakam to have a double-double.

With how bad Orlando is defensively, I expect Siakam to come out in this one and take care of business. Toronto realizes that they are in a tough spot, and if they lose games, they could be out of the playoffs; they have to beat teams they are better than and this Raptors team is much better than Orlando.

