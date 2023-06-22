Marcus Smart was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies, where Smart will play alongside 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., marking the first time in NBA history that the last DPOYs will play together on the same team.

Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season after leading the NBA in blocks per game (3.0), defensive rating (105.3), and block percentage (9.6%). The Grizzlies center also finished second in blocks (189) behind Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (193).

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Grizzlies hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The Grizzlies are sending 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are sending No. 25 on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023



Marcus Smart won Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season after finishing sixth in steals (119), seventh in steals per game (1.7), 12th in defensive win shares (3.7), and eighth in steal percentage (2.6%). In August 2021, Smart signed a four-year, $76.49 million contract extension with Boston.

The Oklahoma State product ended his 9-year stint with the Celtics with the fourth-most steals (914) in franchise history, since the stat became official in 1973-74. Only Paul Pierce (1,583), Larry Bird (1,556), and Rajon Rondo (990) recorded more.

Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr., the last two NBA Defensive Player of the Year winners, will play together on the same team for the first time in NBA history

In a three-team trade on Wednesday, the Celtics finalized a deal to acquire Washington Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis after the 7-foot-3 center opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season. Boston then sent its 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington.

The Wizards acquired Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from Boston as well. Likewise, the Grizzlies sent their 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to the Celtics. Memphis is sending No. 25 on Thursday night and its 2024 pick via the Golden State Warriors for Smart.

In 61 starts of the 2022-23 season, Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career-high 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 32.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 guard also shot 41.5% from the field and 33.6% beyond the arc.

THE LAST TWO DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR PLAY FOR THE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES. It’s the first time in NBA History that the last two players to win the DPOY award will be on the same team. ALL HEART. GRIT. GRIND. Ⓜ️🔒#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/URGGPZ7LFm — Grizz Lead (@Grizz_Lead) June 22, 2023



Additionally, in 63 starts this past season, Jackson Jr. averaged career highs of 18.6 points, 6.8 boards, and 3.0 blocks per game. Along with logging 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal, and 28.4 minutes per game, the center shot 50.6% from the floor and 35.5 from 3-point range.

Marcus Smart is owed $18,583,713 in 2023-24 and $19,960,284 in 2024-25. His 15% trade bonus was triggered in Wednesday’s three-team trade. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. inked a four-year, $104.72 million rookie scale contract extension with Memphis in October 2021.

Jackson Jr. still has three more NBA seasons remaining on his deal. The two-time All-Defensive member is projected to make $27,102,202 with the Grizzlies in 2023-24 and $25,257,798 in 2024-25. Memphis’ defense should improve next season now that the Western Conference contender has the last two DPOYs.

