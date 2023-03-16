Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (foot) doubtful against Lakers

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (foot) is listed as doubtful for Friday night’s road game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. This could be Irving’s sixth game missed with Dallas and 18th overall so far this season.

Markieff Morris (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf), and Luka Doncic (thigh) were downgraded to out for Wednesday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Christian Wood (foot) was also upgraded to probable.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Mavericks possess 10th-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing more favorable odds for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Lakers.

Kyrie Irving on his potential availability for Wednesday's game in San Antonio: "We're going to see, but it's not looking good. It’s just my big toe. I do everything with my feet. So, I’ve just got to take a little bit more time." — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) March 15, 2023

When asked about his availability for the Mavericks’ road game at AT&T Center, Irving said, “We’re going to see, but it’s not looking good. It’s just my big toe. I do everything with my feet. So, I’ve just got to take a little bit more time.”

Through 51 starts this season, Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The eight-time All-Star is shooting 49.1% from the floor and 38.2% beyond the arc as well.

While with the Brooklyn Nets, in a 117-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20, the guard scored a season-high 48 points in 39 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 11 boards, Irving finished 18-of-29 (62.1%) shooting from the field and drained eight 3-pointers.

Leading into Wednesday’s game, the Mavericks are 3-7 in their last 10 games. San Antonio is without Zach Collins (rest), Devin Vassell (rest), and Jeremy Sochan (rest). However, Dallas is on a three-game skid. Without Irving and Doncic, the team is arguably one of the worst in the Western Conference.

LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2023

Additionally, Dallas is 5-1 in its past six matchups versus the Spurs. The point total has gone under in four of the Mavericks’ previous five meetings against Southwest Division opponents. And San Antonio is 4-10 in its last 14 home games.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Dallas still has a 60.8% chance of defeating San Antonio. Sportsbooks show the Mavericks as a 4-point road favorite over the Spurs. As for the Lakers, LeBron James is close to returning after missing the last three weeks due to a right foot tendon injury.

