With a 121-109 win vs the LA Lakers last night, the Memphis Grizzlies are 37-23 this season and are on a small two-game win streak. They are currently five and a half game back from the Denver Nuggets with 22 regular season games left. Last night Ja Morant entered the half with just six points, but found his rhythm in the third. He scored a franchise record 28 points in a quarter. On top of that he became the first player in franchise history to have 10+ career triple-doubles.

The 23 year old superstar PG is having another dominant season for the Grizzlies. He earned his second-straight all-star selection this season and has taken his playmaking to a different level this season. Morant has been quoted many times saying his team is “good in the West” come playoffs and Memphis will have a big target on their back because of it.

Against the Lakers at home last night Morant finished the game with 39/10/10. At second in the Western Conference, Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

What a night for Ja Morant 👀 – 39 points

– 10 rebounds

– 10 assists

– Grizzlies franchise record 28 PTS in Q3 Memphis gets the W, 121-109 pic.twitter.com/6jDepZ0gEI — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2023

Ja Morant’s triple-double helps the Grizzlies get a win vs the Lakers

Memphis’ superstar PG went just 3-14 from the field for six points in the first half, and were down just 49-46 to the Lakers. He changes his shoes at half and then proceeded to set the record for most points scored by a Grizzlies player in a single quarter with 28.

In the third he went 10-12 from the field and also 8-9 from the free-throw line. Morant ended the quarter with a tough bucket in the closing seconds, but fell hard to the ground. Luckily, he was ok and was able to finish out the game.

He broke a the record previously set by his all-star teammate, Jarren Jackson Jr. who had 29 points in a quarter back in 2019. Additionally, Morant became the first player in Grizzlies history to have 10+ triple-doubles in their career. It was a big night for him, but most importantly the team got a win.

He finished with 30 points in the paint last night, the fourth time he’s done that in his career. It’s not easy for a guard his size to be able to consistently finish vs bigger players. It makes you think of NBA legend Dwayne Wade and how he played near the cup.