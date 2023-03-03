Home » news » Meyers Leonard Fortunate Enough To Get A Second Consecutive 10 Day Contract With The Milwaukee Bucks

Meyers Leonard fortunate enough to get a second consecutive 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are riding a huge wave of momentum while they’re on a 16-game win streak. Milwaukee hasn’t lost in well over a month now as they hold a half game lead at first place in the Eastern Conference. While he hasn’t made a huge contribution to the Bucks season as a whole, Meyers Leonard has been effective when he played. He was fortunate enough to receive a second-consecutive 10-day contract with the team. 

Leonard has only played in four games for the Bucks this season in a total of 27 minutes and 11 points scored. The big man finally got his chance to suit up with an NBA team again after being out of the league for nearly two whole years. He’s be extremely luck to be on a playoff roster with the Bucks in the near future.

Meyers Leonard staying with Milwaukee for a second consecutive 10-day contract

In his four games played this season for the Bucks, Leonard is averaging (6.8) minutes per game. However, he’s the type of player that Milwaukee loves to have on the bench. We see how they use shooting big men on the team like Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

The 31 year old isn’t playing as much as some of the more established players on the roster. He has been effective when he’s played and it’s clear the Bucks have some value for him. Two days ag they waived Sandro Mamukelashvili and that showed that Leonard was seen as the better option. Mamukelashvili played two seasons and 65 total games for the Bucks.

Milwaukee loves the efficient three-point shooting that Leonard brings for his size. His career three-point percentage is (.391) and in four games has a (.429) percentage from deep with the Bucks. He’ll continue to try and give his best effort in the small minutes he has played, but he’s still on an NBA roster at the moment.

