Michael Jordan’s signed patch card sells for $2.7 million at Goldin Auctions

Fourteen-time NBA All-Star and six-time Chicago Bulls champion Michael Jordan signed a patch card that sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million at an auction. Air Jordan memorabilia is never cheap, but this steep price could potentially hurt the pockets of even the rich folks.

Furthermore, the 1997-98 Upper Deck cards are uncommon, especially ones signed by the G.O.A.T. himself. There are only 23 legitimate copies in existence. The patch card includes a swatch of Jordan’s 1992 NBA All-Star Game jersey and his autograph. Needless to say, this is a rare card.

NBA antiquarians are of the opinion that this particular card is the first ever to feature Jordan’s game jersey and his signature. Ken Goldin, the president of Goldin Auctions, commented on the sale after it was auctioned off on Monday.

Goldin said, “Owning this card is like owning a sliver of M.J.’s legacy, and we were very proud that we were trusted with this record-breaking transaction.” Another card—originally numbered 21/23—set a record for high cost when it sold for $2.1 million at Goldin Auctions earlier this year. The record was broken today.

Shown below, the model number is 0013364868. It also shows “Beckett 8 Autograph.” The key words to also look for are “GAME JERSEYS.” The gray number 23 watermark also looks perfect. Only something like this could sell for so much. Of course, M.J.’s autograph increased the price.

Michael Jordan’s statistics and accomplishments

Moreover, in the 1997-98 NBA season, Jordan averaged 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 82 games played. At the time, the 34-year-old shooting guard was still leading the league in points.

Additionally, the 6’6” guard won the 1997-98 MVP award, was selected NBA All-Defensive First-Team and All-NBA First-Team. He earned another NBA scoring champion selection, too.

In the 1998 All-Star Game, the guard accumulated 23 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 32 minutes played. His performance won him the All-Star Game MVP.

Jordan was selected third overall by the Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft. Mike averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his career.

He first retired in 1993 after his father was murdered. Then, he retired again in 1998. The fifteen-year veteran finally called it quits after the 2002-03 season.

And, he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009. Today, Jordan remains the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. According to Forbes, Michael Jordan’s net worth is approximately $1.6 billion.