Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been on a tear recently. They are currently on a 16-game win streak that dates back to 1/23 and are first place in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo has taken his offensive game to a new level this season as the Bucks have had injuries to some of their better players this season. With his dominance, Giannis is leading the league in points per minute (.97) this season.

The two-time MVP is averaging a career-high (31.3) points per game this season; fourth-highest of any player. He’s also the league’s second-highest rebounder per game (12.0) behind Domantas Sabonis. Injuries have left Khris Middleton to a bench role and that’s resulted wit the ball being in Giannis’ hand more often.

Giannis has taken his offensive game to another level this season

Khris Middleton has only played in 20 of the Bucks’ 62 games so far this season. He’s come off the bench in 13 of those games and that’s limited his offensive output compared to years past. From 2017-2022 he averaged at least 20 points per game in four of those five seasons.

This season has been different for him only averaging (13.6) points per game and that has increased the touches for Giannis this season. The seven-time all-star stepped up and is scoring 30+ points per game for the first time in his career.

The Bucks are averaging 123.7 PPG during their 16-game win streak. That is the 3rd most in a 16-game span in which all games were wins in NBA history.

He’s also top-four in points per game (33.1) and top-two for rebounds per game (12.0) this season. His field-goal attempts per game (20.7) is a career-high for him if he keeps this pace. Also, he’s leading the league in free-throw attempts (12.5) per game and that is a career-high for him as well.

Antetokounmpo has been more assertive on the offensive end this season and that’s resulted in a career-best scoring average. The Greek Freak is truly one of the most dominant players in the NBA with what he can do for his size. He’ll certainly go down as one of the greatest to ever do it when he retires some day.