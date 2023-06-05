NBA Championship Trophy Costs $14,000 From Tiffany & Co.

The NBA championship trophy, also known as the Larry O’Brien Trophy, has been manufactured by Tiffany & Co. since 1977 and is estimated to cost about $14,000. Its new design was created by artist Victor Solomon for the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

The trophy is 2-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Plus, the trophy is made of 15.5 pounds of sterling silver, including a 24-karat gold overlay. More importantly, the regulation-size basketball is an identical replica. Wilson is the official basketball brand of the NBA.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat. Sportsbooks are giving Nikola Jokic the best odds to win Finals MVP.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy is a work of art: • 2-feet tall

• Weighs 30 pounds

• 15.5 pounds of sterling silver

• 24-karat gold overlay

• Regulation-size basketball The trophy has been manufactured by Tiffany & Co. since 1977 and is estimated to cost about $14,000. pic.twitter.com/FGKFQNdUx2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 2, 2023

After the Detroit Pistons defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games of the 2004 NBA Finals, the Larry O’Brien Trophy was showcased throughout the state of Michigan, marking the first time the trophy was presented in various cities inside the state of the winning team.

Tiffany & Co. also began crafting the conference championship trophies in 2001 and the NBA Finals MVP in 2005. The NBA championship trophy was originally known as the Walter A. Brown Trophy until being renamed to the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 1984. O’Brien served as NBA commissioner from 1975 to 1984.

Before joining the NBA, O’Brien was the United States Postmaster General under President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1965 to 1968. Check out the full list below of the 16 NBA teams to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy since it was first introduced in 1977.

NBA Team Trophies NBA Finals Champions Los Angeles Lakers 11 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020 Chicago Bulls 6 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998 San Antonio Spurs 5 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014 Boston Celtics 4 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008 Golden State Warriors 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 Detroit Pistons 3 1989, 1990, 2004 Miami Heat 3 2006, 2012, 2013 Houston Rockets 2 1994, 1995 Cleveland Cavaliers 1 2016 Dallas Mavericks 1 2011 Milwaukee Bucks 1 2021 Philadelphia 76ers 1 1983 Portland Trail Blazers 1 1977 Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder 1 1979 Toronto Raptors 1 2019 Washington Bullets/Wizards 1 1978

“First and foremost, we re-oriented the silhouette to be tilted forward as a sort of symbolic nod to the NBA’s reputation for innovation and looking forward,” Victor Solomon told GQ prior to the 2022 NBA Finals. “On the ball’s seams, where the cross used to be on the top, we rotated that forward to be a little bit more recognizable. … And then the biggest update was the base.

“It had been this kind of rectangular base before, and we turned it into this double-stacked cylinder. Engraved on the top surface are all of the previous champions, and then the second stack is blank, and will start to be populated with the champion going forward. We designed that with enough face to hold the next 25 champions, which will take us up to the 100th anniversary.”

Fans have compared the NBA championship trophy to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals trophy. The Stanley Cup is the oldest and most coveted trophy in professional ice hockey, awarded to the NHL champion since 1926.

