NBA fines Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks with $35K after unsportsmanlike behaviour of shoving camera operator

Dillon Brooks keeps making the news headlines but for all the wrong reasons. Last week, the Grizzlies foward pushed a camera operator on the sideline as he reached for a loose ball, and the NBA finally decided to punish him with a $35,000 fine.

The episode happened on last Wednesday’s 138-199 defeat to Miami, late in the second quarter. Brooks appears to dive for a ball to try and toss it back to the court, but instead missed it and used a table to push himself back, intentionally shoving a nearby camera man for no reason.

The operator fell to the floor with his equipment in hand as the player simply walked away. Take a look at last week’s play and judge it for yourselves in the tweet below:

Brooks was not called out for a technical foul on the play, even though the camera person was later reported to have been seriously injured and placed under evaluation for the next couple of days.

Both players and coaches from the league are punished with an automatic one-game suspension without pay after completing a total of 16 technical fouls during a single campaign, just as the Memphis foward had exceeded the limit at the beginning of the month.

At the time, that meant he was unable to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 5th. After this suspension, with every two technical fouls left for the season, the player will suffer another suspension without payment.

Brooks’ situation isn’t the only bad behaviour the Grizzlies are dealing with

Besides Dillon Brooks’ latest suspension, the Memphis management have been dealing with a lot of difficult situation involving their player’s bad behaviour in and off the court.

As All-Star Ja Morant is still dealing with his 8-match suspension from the NBA after he went out to a Denver night club after a game against the Nuggets and showed off a gun during an Instagram Live post, he is expected to make his return this week.

Also, since last week they are enduring an injury issue with foward Brandon Clarke, who’s expected to miss the rest of the campaign after he sustained a left leg injury after shooting a free throw. Now reports indicate he teared his Achilles heel and there is little hope for him to make a return any time soon.

For Grizzlies’ sake, let’s hope Morant is rehabilitated from his latest poor attitudes and jumps back on court today with the Memphis uniform against the Dallas Mavericks, a direct clash for the West’s top spots.