Kevin Garnett compares Kings’ Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox to legendary duo: ‘Are they the new Stockton-Malone?’

It’s impossible to pin Sacramento’s success this season to just one player. That is because coach Mike Brown has dedicated himself to eradicate stars from his roster, and create a strong group of players who believe in teamwork above individual accomplishments.

Nevertheless, it’s impossible not to notice some strong associations on the Kings court, like both of their All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, who’ve been nothing short of magical when they share the floor together.

And this has not gone unnoticed to one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kevin Garnett, who believes their chemistry is comparable to the legendary duo between Karl Malone and John Stockton.

In the latest episode of NBA champion Matt Barnes’ “Ticket and the Truth” podcast, Garnett played the question. “Are they the new Stockton-Malone?” Garnett asked. “There’s no two better. We could say James [Harden] and Joel [Embiid]. Not like this though.”

Their pick-and-roll perfection have become a nightmare for any rival defense, but the Sacramento duo have also inspired one of the strongest offenses in franchise history, guiding them to their first playoff berth in 17 years.

Their secret formula resides in their unselfishness, as their playmaking is considered NBA elite. Fox’s speed and Sabonis’ screen setting while the rest of the squad is on non-stop movement, has developed into a 119.0 offensive rating this campaign, the highest in league history.

Let’s not forget that this squad also possesses the highest-scoring game of the campaign, after a 176-175 double overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers back in February. Sacramento became the team with the top-third scoring match in league history after their 176-point show.

The thing is, Stockton and Malone are the masters of “pick-and-roll” , becoming one of the most famous combinations in the NBA during the decade of the 90s.

Podcast host Matt Barnes agrees that they are the current top duo in the league

Just so you see what we’re talking about, take a look at the top plays by the Kings duo compiled last month by the NBA:

Barnes accepted Garnett’s comparison, especially sharing much love for Sabonis and the Sacramento squad.“The way Sabonis can pass the ball, too,” the podcast host said. “Sacramento’s going to be fun in the playoffs. It’s going to be uphill sledding because it’s new to them, but they got talent and this is where they start building their foundation. It’s now.

“I think they’re going to make a very solid showing, and I can see them playing in the second round and getting hot, even going to the Western Conference Finals. But I think this is a great building block to adding more pieces and continuing to build a steady foundation out there in Sac.”

While Fox is averaging 25.2 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists so far this season, Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points (on an amazing 61.4% shooting from the field), 12.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists, while leading the NBA in double-doubles.

