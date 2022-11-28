Home » news » Nba Player Prop Picks Tonight Terry Rozier Over 21 5 Points Leads Our Best Bets 2

NBA

NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Terry Rozier Over 21.5 Points Leads Our Best Bets

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 46 mins ago on

4 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Lakers interested in trading for Terry Rozier, Josh Richardson
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Our weeknight NBA slate is back with ten different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Charlotte vs Boston, Houston vs Denver, and Chicago vs Utah.

At 7:30pm the 6-14 Charlotte Hornets will take on the best team in the NBA right now. The Boston Celtics are are 16-4 on the season and have won 12 of their last 13 games. Starting at 9:00pm are the 5-14 Houston Rockets who will be facing the 12-7 Nuggets. Also tipping off at 9:00pm are the 8-11 Chicago Bulls who are in Utah to face the 12-10 Jazz.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+450) to win the Finals this season.

Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets

  1. Click here to sign up with BetOnline
  2. Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action

NBA player prop pick #1: Terry Rozier over 21.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline 

The Charlotte Hornets are 3-3 in their last six games and have an extremely tough matchup tonight with the Boston Celtics. Charlotte will have to play lights out on offense to be able to keep up with Boston. Leading the Hornets in scoring this season is SG Terry Rozier with (20.5) points per game.

Our pick for this game is Terry Rozier over 21.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline. Rozier has missed some time this season, but he’s scored over 21.5 points in eight of the 13 games he’s played this season. His team will need him to have a big night on offense if the Hornets want a chance to beat the best team in the NBA.

Back Rozier over 21.5 points @ – 114 With BetOnline
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Charlotte Hornets +395 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics -500 BetOnline logo

NBA player prop pick #3: Jalen Green over 22.5 points @ -108 with Bet Online

It’s been a tough season so far for the Houston Rockets who are 5-14, which is fourth in the Southwest Division. Leading the team in scoring this season is second-year pro Jalen Green with (21.8) points per game. He is one of two Rockets players who average at least (34.0) minutes per game.

Our pick for this game is Jalen Green over 22.5 points @ -108 with BetOnline. Green has only had over 22.5 points seven times this season in 19 games played, but he has scored over that total in his last two games. He had 30 last Friday and 28 points on Saturday vs the Thunder. Both of those games were wins for the Rockets.

Back Green over 22.5 points @ – 108 With BetOnline
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Rockets Houston +460 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets -600 BetOnline logo

NBA player prop pick #3: Nikola Vucevic under 16.5 points @ -127 with BetOnline

The Chicago Bulls have lost five of their last seven games and the team is fourth in the Central Division. One player who’s role has decreased since he became a Bull is center Nikola Vucevic. He had averaged 20 or more points per game for two striaght season with Orlando and now only scores (15.5) per game this season. Vucevic plays the third highest minutes per game at (31.8) per.

Our pick for this game is Nikola Vucevic under 16.5 points. In 20 games played this season, Vucevic has only scored over 16.5 points seven times. He’s also only done it once in his last six games.

Back Vucevic under 16.5 points @ – 108 With BetOnline
Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Chicago Bulls +108 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz -128 BetOnline logo
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now