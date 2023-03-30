For the 2023 NBA Playoff picture, multiple teams are fighting for a spot in this year’s Play-In Tournament. The regular season ends Sunday, April 9 and the Play-in Tournament runs from Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14. Of course, the playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15. Check out the standings and BetOnline odds below for both conferences.

Eastern Conference Standings

Team Record Odds 1.) Milwaukee Bucks 55-21 +280 2.) Boston Celtics 52-24 +350 3.) Philadelphia 76ers 50-26 +1000 4.) Cleveland Cavaliers 48-29 +3500 5.) New York Knicks 44-33 +6600 6.) Brooklyn Nets 41-35 +30000 7.) Miami Heat 40-37 +8000 8.) Atlanta Hawks 38-38 +20000 9.) Toronto Raptors 38-38 +25000 10.) Chicago Bulls 36-40 +50000 11.) Washington Wizards 34-42 +100000 12.) Indiana Pacers 33-44 +100000 13.) Orlando Magic 32-44 +150000 14.) Charlotte Hornets 26-51 +150000 15.) Detroit Pistons 16-60 +150000

The NBA Play-In Tournament determines the final two playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Seventh-seeded through 10th-seeded teams participate in the tournament. Shown above are the championship odds for each contender, in accordance with the team’s position in the East standings.

The Bucks (55-21), Celtics (52-24), 76ers (50-26), and Cavaliers (48-29) have clinched playoff spots. Seeds one through six avoid the Play-In Tournament. Additionally, the Hornets and Pistons have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Although the Nets are a longshot to win this year’s title since trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they still rank sixth in the East.

These seven teams are fighting for a Play-In Tournament spot: Heat (40-37), Hawks (38-38), Raptors (38-38), Bulls (36-40), Wizards (34-42), Pacers (33-44), and Magic (32-44). Only the four highest-seeded teams (No. 7-No. 10) will qualify. Therefore, the Pacers and Magic would need to win out in order to have the best chance of qualifying.

Western Conference Standings

Team Record Odds 1.) Denver Nuggets 51-24 +800 2.) Memphis Grizzlies 48-28 +1600 3.) Sacramento Kings 46-30 +4000 4.) Phoenix Suns 41-35 +650 5.) Los Angeles Clippers 41-36 +2200 6.) Golden State Warriors 40-37 +900 7.) Minnesota Timberwolves 39-38 +10000 8.) Los Angeles Lakers 38-38 +1800 9.) New Orleans Pelicans 38-38 +15000 10.) Oklahoma City Thunder 38-39 +50000 11.) Dallas Mavericks 37-40 +6000 12.) Utah Jazz 36-40 +100000 13.) Portland Trail Blazers 32-44 +150000 14.) San Antonio Spurs 19-57 +150000 15.) Houston Rockets 18-59 +150000

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (51-24), Grizzlies (48-28), and Kings (46-30) are the top contenders in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth. Sacramento ended its 16-year playoff drought. The Nuggets and Grizzlies are aiming to win their first NBA championship. Needless to say, the Spurs (19-57) and Rockets (18-59) are eliminated from playoff contention.

Furthermore, these seven teams are competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament: Timberwolves (39-38), Lakers (38-38), Pelicans (38-38), Thunder (38-39), Mavericks (37-40), Jazz (36-40), and Trail Blazers (32-44). As stated above, only the four highest-seeded teams from No. 7 through No. 10 will participate in the Play-In Tournament. Utah trails Dallas by half a game. Likewise, the Pelicans and Lakers are tied with 38 wins.

NBA Betting Content You May Like