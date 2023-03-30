Main Page
NBA Playoff Picture: Which Teams Are Fighting For A Spot In The Play-In Tournament?
For the 2023 NBA Playoff picture, multiple teams are fighting for a spot in this year’s Play-In Tournament. The regular season ends Sunday, April 9 and the Play-in Tournament runs from Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14. Of course, the playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15. Check out the standings and BetOnline odds below for both conferences.
Eastern Conference Standings
|Team
|Record
|Odds
|1.) Milwaukee Bucks
|55-21
|+280
|2.) Boston Celtics
|52-24
|+350
|3.) Philadelphia 76ers
|50-26
|+1000
|4.) Cleveland Cavaliers
|48-29
|+3500
|5.) New York Knicks
|44-33
|+6600
|6.) Brooklyn Nets
|41-35
|+30000
|7.) Miami Heat
|40-37
|+8000
|8.) Atlanta Hawks
|38-38
|+20000
|9.) Toronto Raptors
|38-38
|+25000
|10.) Chicago Bulls
|36-40
|+50000
|11.) Washington Wizards
|34-42
|+100000
|12.) Indiana Pacers
|33-44
|+100000
|13.) Orlando Magic
|32-44
|+150000
|14.) Charlotte Hornets
|26-51
|+150000
|15.) Detroit Pistons
|16-60
|+150000
The NBA Play-In Tournament determines the final two playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Seventh-seeded through 10th-seeded teams participate in the tournament. Shown above are the championship odds for each contender, in accordance with the team’s position in the East standings.
The Bucks (55-21), Celtics (52-24), 76ers (50-26), and Cavaliers (48-29) have clinched playoff spots. Seeds one through six avoid the Play-In Tournament. Additionally, the Hornets and Pistons have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Although the Nets are a longshot to win this year’s title since trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they still rank sixth in the East.
These seven teams are fighting for a Play-In Tournament spot: Heat (40-37), Hawks (38-38), Raptors (38-38), Bulls (36-40), Wizards (34-42), Pacers (33-44), and Magic (32-44). Only the four highest-seeded teams (No. 7-No. 10) will qualify. Therefore, the Pacers and Magic would need to win out in order to have the best chance of qualifying.
Western Conference Standings
|Team
|Record
|Odds
|1.) Denver Nuggets
|51-24
|+800
|2.) Memphis Grizzlies
|48-28
|+1600
|3.) Sacramento Kings
|46-30
|+4000
|4.) Phoenix Suns
|41-35
|+650
|5.) Los Angeles Clippers
|41-36
|+2200
|6.) Golden State Warriors
|40-37
|+900
|7.) Minnesota Timberwolves
|39-38
|+10000
|8.) Los Angeles Lakers
|38-38
|+1800
|9.) New Orleans Pelicans
|38-38
|+15000
|10.) Oklahoma City Thunder
|38-39
|+50000
|11.) Dallas Mavericks
|37-40
|+6000
|12.) Utah Jazz
|36-40
|+100000
|13.) Portland Trail Blazers
|32-44
|+150000
|14.) San Antonio Spurs
|19-57
|+150000
|15.) Houston Rockets
|18-59
|+150000
Meanwhile, the Nuggets (51-24), Grizzlies (48-28), and Kings (46-30) are the top contenders in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff berth. Sacramento ended its 16-year playoff drought. The Nuggets and Grizzlies are aiming to win their first NBA championship. Needless to say, the Spurs (19-57) and Rockets (18-59) are eliminated from playoff contention.
Furthermore, these seven teams are competing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament: Timberwolves (39-38), Lakers (38-38), Pelicans (38-38), Thunder (38-39), Mavericks (37-40), Jazz (36-40), and Trail Blazers (32-44). As stated above, only the four highest-seeded teams from No. 7 through No. 10 will participate in the Play-In Tournament. Utah trails Dallas by half a game. Likewise, the Pelicans and Lakers are tied with 38 wins.
