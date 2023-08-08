NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Trading Pascal Siakam Is Inevitable

In the latest round of NBA trade rumors, the Toronto Raptors are expected to trade veteran forward Pascal Siakam. The 6-foot-9 wing was selected 27th overall by the organization in the 2016 NBA Draft out of New Mexico State University.

“It seems inevitable; the Toronto Raptors will deal Siakam. It’s become increasingly clear the Raptors are not currently constructed to become a serious playoff threat,” an anonymous source told GiveMeSport.

A Pascal Siakam trade is viewed as ‘inevitable,’ per @MarkG_Medina “It seems inevitable the Toronto Raptors will deal Siakam. …They expect a strong deal for return in the form of quality rotation players, expiring contracts and draft picks, all qualities that help accelerate a… pic.twitter.com/LelaqUxZ4C — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 8, 2023



“So, what’s the point in running on empty calories just to finish in the middle of the standings?” the source added. “It seems unpredictable, however, on when the Raptors trade Siakam. They expect a strong deal for return in the form of quality rotation players, expiring contracts and draft picks, all qualities that help accelerate a rebuild.”

In 71 starts with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season, Siakam averaged career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per game. Along with logging 7.8 rebounds and 37.4 minutes, the seven-year veteran shot 48% from the floor, 32.4% outside the arc, and 77.4% at the foul line. He received his second All-Star selection.

In Toronto’s 113-106 win over the Knicks on Dec. 21, 2022, the forward recorded a career-high 52 points, nine boards, seven assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of action. This was tied for the second-most points in a game by a Raptors player. Fred VanVleet tallied 54 points vs. the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, 2021.

Furthermore, Pascal Siakam finished 15th in points (1,720) last season, 14th in field goals (630), 14th in free throws (367), and 14th in minutes played (2,652). The most logical reasons to trade Siakam include clearing cap space and acquiring draft picks. A roster overhaul is probable.

Siakam is entering the final season of the four-year, $136 million contract extension he signed with the Raptors in October 2019. He is slated to make $37,893,408 in 2023-24. Moreover, his cap figure consumes almost 23% of Toronto’s salary cap, making him the highest-paid player on the team.

During the play-in tournament, Siakam scored 32 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Cameroon native has proven himself as one of Toronto’s most valuable players. Now that VanVleet has signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets, the future is unpredictable.

Pascal Siakam working on his jumpshot 👀🔥 “What did he (Siakam) say he wants to improve the most?” “His shooting efficiency” pic.twitter.com/KrR91WhzU1 — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) August 3, 2023

Nevertheless, a trade could benefit the current pretender in the long run. Losing VanVleet sealed the deal. Additionally, the Raptors re-signed center Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million extension. Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder also agreed to a two-year, $25.4 million contract.

In July, free agent guard Garrett Temple signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract with Toronto. Temple, 37, joins a backcourt consisting of Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Jeff Dowtin Jr., and Gary Trent Jr. Ex-Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels inked a two-year, $9.2 million deal as well.

