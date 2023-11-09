Nets guard Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain) out 2 weeks

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain) is out for the next two weeks. An MRI on Thursday confirmed the sprain. Thomas, 22, suffered the injury during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

While driving to the basket, the 6-foot-4 guard stepped awkwardly nearby defender PJ Tucker, resulting in a tripping personal foul. Thomas ended his outing with 14 points on 6-of-14 (42.9%) shooting in 20 minutes before exiting.

Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 19th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are also giving them second-best odds to win East Group C of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Cam Thomas Medical Update: An MRI performed today on Nets guard Cam Thomas confirmed a left ankle sprain. Thomas will begin a rehabilitation program and be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker IV replaced Thomas in Brooklyn’s lineup against the Clippers. Walker, 24, led the Nets in scoring with 21 points on 8-of-16 (50%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) from 3-point range.

“Just a lot of self-confidence,” Walker said when asked how he improved. “Understanding my capabilities. I really put a lot of time and effort into the game. I sacrifice a lot of time and effort into the game. What you put in is what you’re going to get out of it.”

For the season, Walker has averaged 16.3 points on 51.9% shooting from mid-range and 43.2% outside the arc. Brooklyn will need the six-year veteran to bring his best performance for Friday night’s road game versus the Boston Celtics.

Walker is a decent replacement, but the Nets will still miss Thomas.

Through eight games of the 2023-24 season, the LSU product is averaging a team-high 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 32.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 47.9% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

Cam Thomas limps off the court with an ankle injury 😭 pic.twitter.com/GkeFq4bVW2 — BenMuse (@BenSimmons_Muse) November 9, 2023



In Brooklyn’s 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, Thomas scored a season-high 45 points in 41 minutes as a starter. He finished 17-of-33 (51.5%) shooting from the floor and drained six 3-pointers.

“That’s who Cam is man, a certified bucket. He’s honestly our best scorer,” Mikal Bridges said in his postgame interview. “I wanna do it on both ends, so if I need a little break, I know he has it. It’s good to have another guy out there who can go get it. He scores at will.”

The Nets-Celtics contest should be interesting. NBA sportsbooks currently show Boston as a 9-point favorite. This Eastern Conference game is also an In-Season Tournament matchup. Both teams are 1-0 so far in the competition.