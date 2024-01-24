Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges posted his sixth 30-point game of the season and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in Tuesday night’s 108-103 loss to the New York Knicks.

The six-year veteran ended his outing with 36 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from 3-point range.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nets hold 23rd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, and Atlanta Hawks.

33 PTS and 7 3PM for Mikal Bridges 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZqUYrpqGcD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2024



Brooklyn has now blown a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in back-to-back games. The Nets led by as many as 18 points before surrendering a 14-point advantage in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

In Tuesday’s loss, Brooklyn was up by 10 late in the third quarter. New York outscored the Nets 32-18 in the fourth quarter and secured the win with a 10-3 run over the final two minutes.

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and assists this season

Bridges knocked down a 13-foot pullup jumper to give the Nets a chance to win, but the Knicks went on to seal the victory with three consecutive free throws. New York outscored them 58-44 in the paint.

“We just got to stay together, that’s the biggest thing,” Bridges said. “When a team makes a run, makes a push, we just got to handle adversity a little better. We had it earlier in the year. It’s tough when you keep losing at the end, it pushes your confidence down.”

Cameron Johnson scored 19 points and Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench for the Nets. Brooklyn shot 42-of-95 (44.2%) from the field and 15-of-42 (35.7%) beyond the arc.

Mikal Bridges was asked what it’ll take for the Nets to hold leads in the 4th quarter: “Just have to handle adversity a little bit better. We had it earlier in the year. It’s tough when you keep losing at the end, it pushes your confidence down” pic.twitter.com/G4kqR5O0v3 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 24, 2024



Through 43 starts this season, Bridges is averaging career highs of 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. The Villanova product is also shooting 45.5% from the floor, 36.3% from deep, and 83.9% at the foul line.

Bridges ranks ninth in the NBA in minutes played (1,499) this season.

In Brooklyn’s 147-145 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 22, the forward notched a career-high-tying 45 points, 10 boards, four assists, and two steals in 44 minutes played.

The Nets (17-26) host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.