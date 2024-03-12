Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded the NBA’s ninth 35-point triple-double with at least five steals in Monday night’s 125-119 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The six-time All-Star center amassed 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, six steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the floor and made all six free throws.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Jokic remains the front-runner to win his third MVP award. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nikola Jokić tonight: 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, 6 steals 🔥 This was just the ninth 35-point triple-double with 5+ steals in our database.#NBA ⎹ #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/7DePucIvO5 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 12, 2024



Denver rallied in the final minutes of the third to cut a 21-point deficit to 98-93. The Raptors’ largest lead was 22 points. It was Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season and 126th overall.

Jokic trails only Domantas Sabonis (22) in triple-doubles this season. Luka Doncic (17) is third, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo (8), Scottie Barnes (4), Josh Hart (3), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Anthony Davis (2), Joel Embiid (2), and other stars.

Nikola Jokic’s 21st triple-double of the season helped the Denver Nuggets overcome a 21-point deficit

“He just does a really good job of anticipating and playing the angles,” said Jamal Murray, who added 26 points and 12 assists. “It’s less about being in the spot, he’s playing the angle and the line of the pass. Shout out to Jok.”

The Nuggets outscored Toronto 42-30 in the third quarter. Toronto was also held to 21 points in the final frame. Denver shot 52-of-95 (54.7%) from the field and 10-of-29 (34.5%) from 3-point range.

“You can’t trade baskets when you’re down 20, so something’s got to improve,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We finally got defense back into the game.”

Players with a 35/15/10/5 Game: — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

— George McGinnis

— Terry Cummings

— Nikola Jokic (Last Night) Jokic first ever with his stat line pic.twitter.com/DgNwyYFp8P — Hoop Muse (@HoopMuse) March 12, 2024



Through 63 games (all starts) this season, Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 12.3 rebounds , 9.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.3 minutes per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor and 34.9% beyond the arc.

In Denver’s 113-104 victory against the Washington Wizards on Jan. 21, the center notched a season-high 42 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes played.

The nine-year veteran leads the NBA in player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (13.6), box plus/minus (13.7), defensive box plus/minus (4.4), and value over replacement player (8.6).

Denver visits the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.