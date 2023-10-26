Pacers coach Rick Carlisle agrees to multi-year extension

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed on a multi-year contract extension, according to sources. Carlisle recorded his 897th career win Wednesday in Indiana’s 143-120 victory against the Washington Wizards.

Carlisle served as an assistant coach for the Pacers from 1997 through 2000. The former player began his NBA head coaching career with the Detroit Pistons (2001-03).

In two seasons with Detroit, Carlisle led the team to consecutive 50-32 records with Central Division titles and playoff appearances. He was named Coach of the Year in 2002.

ESPN Sources: Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed on a multi-year contract extension. Carlisle — who’s nearing his 900th NBA victory — returned to the Pacers as head coach in 2021 and now will continue to lead franchise’s rebuild on a new deal. pic.twitter.com/atXuQ7T9SD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 26, 2023



However, Rick Carlisle was fired after the 2002-03 season, and the Pistons hired Larry Brown.

Of course, the New York native then coached Indiana from 2003 through 2007 before he announced his resignation. Carlisle returned to the Pacers as head coach on June 24, 2021.

In May 2008, Carlisle signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. In 13 seasons coaching Dallas, the former University of Virginia athlete amassed a 555-478 record, setting a franchise record for wins.

Carlisle also won the 2011 NBA championship with Dallas. He is currently the longtime president of the National Basketball Coaches Association. Plus, he remains committed to Indiana’s rebuild around All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

In his second run with the Pacers, Carlisle continues to work together with president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan. Indiana has missed the playoffs the last two seasons.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a contract extension. He’s currently in season 3 of a four-year deal he signed in July, 2021. Kevin Pritchard: “…his guidance and leadership are invaluable to our players and staff, and we’re looking forward to working together for… pic.twitter.com/UXL13AM411 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 26, 2023



Through 21 seasons as an NBA head coach, Carlisle is 897-793 in the regular season and 63-70 in the playoffs.

As an NBA player with the Boston Celtics, Carlisle won the 1986 NBA Finals against the Houston Rockets. In addition to the Celtics (1984-87), he also played for the New York Knicks (1987-88) and New Jersey Nets (1989).

The Pacers coach is one of only 11 former players to win an NBA championship both as a player and as a coach.