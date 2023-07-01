The Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton have agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million designated max contract extension worth up to $260 million, according to agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Haliburton’s new deal is set to begin in the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-5 guard is estimated to receive $35.5 million in 2024-25, $38.34 million in 2025-26, $41.18 million in 2026-27, $44.02 million in 2027-28, and $46.86 million in 2028-29. Bonuses and incentives are not included in Haliburton’s projected annual salaries.

BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now. pic.twitter.com/je59CkPNOj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023



Tyrese Haliburton, 23, was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Iowa State product signed a four-year, $17.88 million rookie scale contract with Sacramento in November 2020. The Pacers exercised his $5,808,435 club option for the 2023-24 season last October.

Furthermore, in his rookie 2020-21 season with the Kings, the guard averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 30.1 minutes per game. Haliburton also shot 47.2% from the floor, 40.9% beyond the arc, and 85.7% at the foul line. He was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In February 2022, Sacramento traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to Indiana. Thompson last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton made 26 starts with the Pacers in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 boards, 9.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 36.1 minutes per game.

Of course, in 56 starts with Indiana in the 2022-23 season, Haliburton averaged career highs of 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. The Wisconsin native logged 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 49% from the field and 87.1% at the free throw line as well.

In the Pacers’ 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 23, the All-Star guard scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter. Along with notching two boards, seven assists, one steal, and one block, the former Cyclone shot 14-of-20 (70%) from the floor and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

4 players in NBA history have had 100 threes and shot 40% on threes in each of their first 3 seasons. 2 agreed to max rookie extensions Saturday — Desmond Bane & Tyrese Haliburton. The others? Klay Thompson & Ben Gordon. pic.twitter.com/1F1HOVjUbt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 1, 2023



Additionally, in Indiana’s 134-125 victory against the Houston Rockets on Mar. 9, Haliburton posted 29 points and a career-high 19 assists in 39 minutes of action. Not to mention, he shot 9-of-20 (45%) from the field and drained nine of his 10 free throws.

Haliburton led the NBA in assist percentage (47.6%) this past season. He also finished fourth in assists (585), 20th in steals (91), 14th in player efficiency rating (23.6), ninth in offensive win shares (6.4), 12th in value over replacement player (4.4), eighth in box plus/minus (7.2), and 12th in offensive rating (128.9).

Four players in NBA history have recorded 100 3-pointers and shot 40% from downtown in each of their first three seasons. Two agreed to max extensions on Saturday: Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane and Pacers’ Haliburton. The other two are Warriors’ Klay Thompson and retired Bulls guard Ben Gordon.

