Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton made it clear during an NBA online fantasy draft live stream that if Buddy Hield was traded, he’d be the first one to know. “If you think a trade’s happening and I’m not aware, you’re a clown,” he said.

“Just kidding, it happens all the time. But I would know, trust me. He would have called me by now crying, not crying. [He would have said], ‘I can’t believe they traded me to the Magic.'”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Indiana Pacers hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. However, sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls.

Although Hield is concerned after his contract extension talks with the Pacers stalled out, Haliburton’s future is set. As a matter of fact, he agreed to a five-year, $205.9 million max extension in July. His contract could be worth up to $260 million. Haliburton’s new deal is set to begin in the 2024-25 season.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 guard is estimated to receive $35.5 million in 2024-25, $38.34 million in 2025-26, $41.18 million in 2026-27, $44.02 million in 2027-28, and $46.86 million in 2028-29. Not to mention, incentives are excluded in Haliburton’s projected annual salaries.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton believes if Buddy Hield was traded, he’d be one of the first players to know, says Hield would have called him

Tyrese Haliburton, 23, was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State. In February 2022, Sacramento traded him, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to Indiana.

Moreover, Thompson last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He recently signed a deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Haliburton made 26 starts with the Pacers in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 boards, 9.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 36.1 minutes per game.

During the 2022-23 season, Haliburton averaged career highs of 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game in 56 starts. The Wisconsin native logged 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 49% from the field and 87.1% at the foul line.

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan confirms extension talks with Buddy Hield are currently in a standstill, but they intend on having him play a big role on their team this season: “Buddy is somebody we love having on our team. We want him on our team this year. The business of basketball… pic.twitter.com/mFrt0PdCh5 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 26, 2023



Additionally, in Indiana’s 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 23, 2022, the All-Star guard scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter. Along with notching two boards, seven assists, one steal, and one block, the former Cyclone shot 14-of-20 (70%) from the floor and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from 3-point range.

On Tuesday, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan opened up on the Hield situation. “Buddy is someone that we love having on our team, we want him on our team this year,” he said.

“… We’d like to have Buddy with us, we have no intention of trying to move Buddy, but it’s also our job to listen if opportunities come that help us improve the team. …. Our intention is to have Buddy on the team this year and have him be a big part of our group.”

NBA Betting Content You May Like