Pacers vs Nuggets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets are set to meet on Wednesday in Indiana at the game Gainbridge FieldHouse. Indiana is going to be coming into this one at 25-21 and Denver will be coming in at 45-31. The Nuggets are going to continue trying to get a better seed in the Western Conference playoffs, as they’re hopeful that they will be healthy by then and could potentially make a run if they’re healthy.

Pacers vs Nuggets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers

📊 Record: Nuggets(45-31), Pacers(25-51)

📅 Date: March 30th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge FieldHouse

🎲 Odds: Nuggets(-9.5), Pacers(+9.5)

Pacers vs Nuggets Odds

Although the Denver Nuggets have not been healthy for the entire year, they’ve still managed to win games. They will be coming into this one as the heavy favorite, and rightfully so.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Pacers vs Nuggets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Nuggets Injuries

JaMychal Green day-to-day

Michael Porter Jr. out

Zeke Nnaji out

Jamal Murray out

Vlatko Cancer out

Pacers Injuries

Myles Turner out

Isaiah Jackson questionable

Chris Duarte probable

Malcolm Brogdon probable

T.J. Warren out

T.J. McConnell out

Ricky Rubio out

Pacers vs Nuggets Preview

Denver will travel to Indiana on Wednesday for a battle versus the Pacers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Pacers vs Nuggets preview below.

Nuggets Only Half A Game From The Five Seed

The Denver Nuggets are going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak and only 0.5 games behind the fifth-place Utah Jazz.

Unfortunately for Denver, they haven’t been able to get much going outside of this two-game winning streak in their last 10 games, and they’ve only managed to win five of their last 10.

In Denvers’ most recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, they were able to come away with an impressive four-point victory.

On the season, Denver has the 10th rated net rating, the seventh rated offensive rating, and the 16th rated defensive rating.

Pacers Looking To End The Year Strong

The Indiana Pacers are going to be coming into this one as one of the worst teams in the NBA in terms of their record.

Indiana has only managed to win 25 games this season, and they haven’t been able to turn things around down the stretch as they’re currently on a four-game losing streak and have only won three of their last 10 games.

The Pacers are going to be coming into this one after a nine-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

On the season, Indiana has the 24th rated net rating, the 17th rated offensive rating, and the 27th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Pacers vs Nuggets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pacers Trends

41 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

33-41-2 ATS this season.

Nuggets Trends

41 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

35-41 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Pacers vs Nuggets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Denver Nuggets to cover the spread and for Nikola Jokic to have over 20 points.

I think that this is a game that Denver is easily going to be able to take care of business in considering how bad the Pacers have played recently.

Get free NBA bets for the Pacers vs Nuggets game at BetOnline below.