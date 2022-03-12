Pacers vs Spurs Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In Saturday night’s non-conference rematch, the Indiana Pacers are playing the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center; free NBA picks are available here. San Antonio is averaging 112 points and 45.33 rebounds per game. Continue scrolling for Pacers vs Spurs preview content.

Will Chris Duarte and the Pacers put an end to their three-game losing streak? The rookie guard is averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 assists per game. Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below. Check out our list of the best NBA betting sites in 2022.

Pacers vs Spurs Game Information

🏀 Teams: Indiana Pacers | San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers | San Antonio Spurs 📊 Record: Pacers (22-45, 30-35-2 ATS) | Spurs (26-41, 34-32-1 ATS)

Pacers (22-45, 30-35-2 ATS) | Spurs (26-41, 34-32-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas 🎲 NBA Odds: Pacers +5.5 (-110) | Spurs -5.5 (-110)

Pacers vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Pacers vs Spurs Injuries

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Lance Stephenson (out) | PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | PF T.J. Warren (out indefinitely) | PG T.J. McConnell (out indefinitely) | C Myles Turner (out indefinitely) | PG Malcolm Brogdon (out) | C Goga Bitadze (questionable)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

SF Doug McDermott (questionable) | SF Keita Bates-Diop (questionable) | SG Romeo Langford (questionable) | PF Devontae Cacok (questionable) | SG Joshua Primo (questionable)

Pacers vs Spurs Preview and News | NBA Picks

For tonight’s low-tier matchup, the Pacers are looking to end their three-game losing streak. They have not won a game since Mar. 2, when they defeated the Magic 122-114. The team is 3-7 in their past 10 games played. In the Pacers’ 127-124 home loss against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, guard Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 25 points in 39 minutes of action.

Plus, Jalen Smith, Goga Bitadze and Duane Washington Jr. each contributed 15 points. Indiana shot 49-for-91 (53.8%) from the floor and 16-for-32 (50%) from downtown. The Pacers rank 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 7-26 away, 15-19 at home and 14-18-1 ATS away.

Here’s to the 199 players who have suited up for Coach Pop.#PorVida pic.twitter.com/rwXGFGTv4k — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

Not to mention, on Friday, in the Spurs’ 104-102 upset home win over the Jazz, guard Dejounte Murray led his team in scoring with 27 points in 37 minutes on the court. Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins both put up 15 points as well. San Antonio outscored Utah 40-28, and the Spurs shot 34-for-85 (40%) from the field. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spurs have a 67.8% chance of winning.

Moreover, the Spurs are 4-6 in their last 10 contests, and they rank 11th in the Western Conference. The team is 1-4 ATS in its previous five matchups versus Central Division opponents. San Antonio is also 1-4 in its past five games played in the month of March.

Now the Spurs are 13-20 at home, 13-21 away and 16-17 ATS at home. Regarding other head-to-head matchups, in the past three meetings, the Pacers are 2-1 against the Spurs. On Nov. 1, 2021, Indiana beat them 131-118 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs Spurs NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Indiana is 1-4 ATS in the team’s past five games played.

The Pacers are 3-12 SU in their last 15 contests.

And, the total has gone over in 16 of the Pacers’ previous 20 games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 2-4 ATS in their past six games.

The Spurs are 2-5 SU in their last seven contests.

Finally, the total has gone under in five of San Antonio’s previous six home games.

Projected Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup

PG Buddy Hield | SG Tyrese Haliburton | PF Oshae Brissett | SF Chris Duarte | C Isaiah Jackson

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Devin Vassell | SG Dejounte Murray | PF Keldon Johnson | SF Josh Richardson | C Jakob Poeltl

Pacers vs Spurs Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Pertaining to this cross-conference rematch, Indiana is 13-16 as a favorite, 9-29 as an underdog and 14-18-1 ATS away, whereas San Antonio is 14-9 as a favorite, 12-32 as an underdog and 16-17 ATS at home. The Pacers are 9-2 ATS in their past 11 matchups versus the Spurs. Also, the Spurs are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against Eastern Conference teams.

Having said all of this, the Pacers are in worse shape right now. They will not have Malcolm Brogdon tonight. Both teams are not playing well, but at least the Spurs are not on a three-game skid. Therefore, pick the Spurs to win, the Pacers will cover the spread and the total will go under 237. If you’re interested, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

