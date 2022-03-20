Pelicans vs Hawks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6 EST. This game will be played at the Philips Arena as Atlanta will be coming in at 35-35 and the number nine seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans will be coming in at 29-41 and the number 10 seed in the Western Conference. Both teams are going to be coming into this one after winning their most recent game.

Pelicans vs Hawks – Game Information

🏀 Teams: New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks

📊 Record: Pelicans(29-41), Hawks(35-35)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 6:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Phillips Arena

🎲 Odds: Hawks(-3.5), Pelicans(+3.5)

Pelicans vs Hawks Odds

The New Orlean Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks will meet on Sunday. Neither team has had an impressive year, but Atlanta should be able to take care of business in this one.

Pelicans vs Hawks Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Pelicans Injuries

Brandon Ingram out

Zion Williamson out

Larry Nance Jr. out

Kira Lewis Jr. out

Hawks Injuries

John Collins out

Trae Young day-to-day

Pelicans vs Hawks Preview

New Orleans will travel to Atlanta on Sunday for a battle versus the Hawks.

Hawks Can’t Lose To Team They’re Better Than

The Atlanta Hawks have had a disappointing season after making it to an Eastern Conference Finals a season ago. However, Atlanta still does have a chance to make the playoffs as they currently have a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in game.

If Atlanta can get into the playoffs, we know what this team is capable of doing and that’s all they have to keep in mind. They can’t go out there and lose some of these games down the stretch against teams that they know they’re better than.

They’re going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Memphis Grizzlies that saw them win by 15 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 30 points in the win.

Pelicans, Similar To Atlanta

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a similar situation to the Atlanta Hawks in the matter of them trying to make the playoffs.

They’re currently the number 10 seed in the Western Conference and only have a 2.5 game advantage over the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans are going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against that San Antonio Spurs team, as CJ McCollum was able to lead the way with 20 points.

On the season, New Orleans has the 18th rated net rating, the 19th rated offensive rating, and the 17th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Pelicans vs Hawks

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pelicans Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 40 have gone UNDER this season.

34-35-1 ATS this season.

Hawks Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

29-41 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Pelicans vs Hawks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Atlanta Hawks to cover the spread. When factoring in that the New Orleans Pelicans are not going to have Brandon Ingram, I think this is a game that Atlanta should be able to win pretty easily.

I’m also going to go with Trae Young to score 25-plus points if he does get activated in this one.

