Phoenix Kevin Durant is expected to make his debut Wednesday vs. Hornets and could make NBA history that match

Updated 1 hour ago on
3 min read
It’s been already a month and a half since fans haven’t seen Kevin Durant grace the court in the NBA. The former Brooklyn Nets star hasn’t played since January due to his MCL sprain, but is finally expected to make his highly-awaited debut for the Suns this Wednesday against the Hornets. 

The power foward was part of a crazy trade that included a large package back to New York in order for Phoenix to get their hands on the athlete who’s a two-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP and won the 2014 MVP Award. The transfer exchanged him for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks from the draft.

Last week, it was announced by the press that the player is finally training normally with the rest of his squad, and is expected to return against Charlotte. Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported: “Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets.”

“Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8,” his statement finalized.

After the acquisition of Durant, our favorite sport betting sites agree that as of now they believe the Phoenix Suns have the second best odds (+450) in the league to conquer the NBA title this year, only behind the Boston Celtics.

About his debut, the NBA star has been outspoken about his new relationships with his teammates, and how badly he wants to share court with Chris Paul.

“CP really loves ball. He just likes watching the game, likes analyzing, likes going through strategy and stuff,” the power foward said in an interview with Arizona Sports last week. “I think his IQ for the game, I think his enthusiasm for the game, I think that goes underrated.”

Durant is only 7 assists away from climbing higher in the league’s history books

Ever since his injury, the 13-time NBA All-Star stands in the 103rd place on the all-time assists list with a total of 4,239 throughout his career. This means, he is only 7 assists away from overcoming two players who are tied at the 101st rank, Eric Snow and Kirk Hinrich.

If he actually does play, it’s very much possible he’ll pass both players in the record list as the foward has been averaging 5.3 assists per match this season. After he passes to the 101st spot, Durant will only be 14 assists away from Grant Hill with 4,252, and finally enter the prestigious club of the top 100.

Even though he’s always been thought of us a great scorer, being one of the top fowards in the league’s history, he’s even greater at assisting. The former Texas star averages 4.3 assists throughout his 15 season (969 games) in the NBA.

Not too long ago, he averaged his career-high average for assists, accomplishing 6.4 per contest in 2022. Adding to this case, during the last 5 campaigns he’s never gone below average of 5.3 assists per game.

As he closes in on his debut for the Suns, the team from Phoenix will be his fourth squad in the NBA, as Durant started out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, then passed to the Golden State Warriors, and finally got traded to Brooklyn.

