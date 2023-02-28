Phoenix Kevin Durant is expected to make his debut Wednesday vs. Hornets and could make NBA history that match

It’s been already a month and a half since fans haven’t seen Kevin Durant grace the court in the NBA. The former Brooklyn Nets star hasn’t played since January due to his MCL sprain, but is finally expected to make his highly-awaited debut for the Suns this Wednesday against the Hornets.

The power foward was part of a crazy trade that included a large package back to New York in order for Phoenix to get their hands on the athlete who’s a two-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP and won the 2014 MVP Award. The transfer exchanged him for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and four first-round picks from the draft.

Last week, it was announced by the press that the player is finally training normally with the rest of his squad, and is expected to return against Charlotte. Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported: “Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets.”

Mark your calendars 🗓️ Kevin Durant and the Suns are targeting his Phoenix debut for Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/x4grNZml4A — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 22, 2023

“Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8,” his statement finalized.

After the acquisition of Durant, our favorite sport betting sites agree that as of now they believe the Phoenix Suns have the second best odds (+450) in the league to conquer the NBA title this year, only behind the Boston Celtics.

About his debut, the NBA star has been outspoken about his new relationships with his teammates, and how badly he wants to share court with Chris Paul.

“CP really loves ball. He just likes watching the game, likes analyzing, likes going through strategy and stuff,” the power foward said in an interview with Arizona Sports last week. “I think his IQ for the game, I think his enthusiasm for the game, I think that goes underrated.”

Durant is only 7 assists away from climbing higher in the league’s history books