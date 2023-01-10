Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul (Hip) Out Vs The Warriors On Tuesday

The 2022-23 season has quickly fallen off the tracks for the Phoenix Suns when Devin Booker went down with a groin injury. Phoenix are 1-9 in their last ten and are on a six-game losing streak at the moment. They are averaging just (94.0) points per game over their last three, compared to their (112.7) season average. To make matters worse, Chris Paul (hip) remains out vs the Warriors tonight.

Tonight’s matchup vs the Warriors will his second-straight game not playing as he deals with soreness in his right hip. Thirty-seven year old Chris Paul has played in 26 of the Suns 41 games so far this season. He’s contributing 13/4/8 for the Suns this season.

Paul suffered this hip injury in the Suns 104-96 loss the Miami Heat last Friday. He played just twelve minutes in the games. It’s been a frustrating season for Paul as he missed 14-straight games earlier in the season with a heel injury. At 37, it can’t get getting any easier for the twelve-time all-star to bounce back from injuries like he was when he was younger,.

His head coach Monty Williams had a sneaky feeling that something was off with Paul in the teams last game vs the Heat. He had this to comment after the game.

“I just saw him laboring for a second, and when he wouldn’t look at me, I knew something was up, and then when he finally did look at me, he needed a sub, and so I didn’t have to put two in two together. I knew something was up.” – Monty Williams

Without Booker or Paul in the lineup, Deandre Ayton (17.5) is the next highest scorer on the team. Bench players will see increased roles as the team tries to survive without their starting backcourt. Points have been hard to come by for the Suns and that’s why NBA insider Shams Charania has linked Phoenix to Charlotte Hornets SF Jalen McDaniels. It may be clear to the Suns that the players on their bench might not be making the cut for the team right now.