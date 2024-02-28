Pistons, veteran center Mike Muscala finalizing contract buyout

The Detroit Pistons and center Mike Muscala are finalizing a contract buyout, allowing him to be eligible for the playoffs with his next team. Muscala, 32, has interest in joining a contender, per multiple reports.

Muscala joins Kyle Lowry and Delon Wright as players bought out of their contract since the NBA trade deadline. The 11-year veteran has $905,000 left on his $3.5 million contract.

Muscala joins Kyle Lowry and Delon Wright as players bought out of their contract since the trade deadline. He has $905K left on his $3.5M contract. The deadline to waive a player and become playoff eligible is 11:59 PM ET. on March 1. https://t.co/CBspptoGjS — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 28, 2024



According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the deadline to waive a player and become playoff eligible is 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, March 1. The 6-foot-10 center would help add bench depth for a playoff-caliber team.

In mid-January, the Pistons traded Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III, and two second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for Muscala and Danilo Gallinari.

Morever, Gallinari was waived after the trade deadline and joined the Milwaukee Bucks.

Detroit Pistons center Mike Muscala scored a season-high 13 points against Milwaukee Bucks

Through 37 games and six starts this season, Muscala is averaging 3.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 13.8 minutes per game while shooting 35.8% from the floor, 31.8% beyond the arc, and 70.8% at the foul line.

In Detroit’s 141-135 loss to the Bucks on Jan. 20, he recorded a season-high 13 points on 4-of-4 (100%) shooting from the field and draining all four 3-point attempts.

Furthermore, going from the Wizards (9-49) to the Pistons (9-49) was quite unfortunate, considering those are the two worst teams in the league this season.

A contender should sign the Bucknell University product in the coming days. This buyout could be a blessing in disguise.

On April 9, 2023, Muscala scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-13 (69.2%) shooting from the floor and four 3-pointers in the Boston Celtics‘ 120-114 regular-season finale win over the Atlanta Hawks.

In a three-team trade during the offseason, the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis from Washington after the seven-year veteran opted into his $36 million contract for the 2023-2024 season.

Additionally, the Celtics sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, traded their 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Washington, and the Wizards received Gallinari and Muscala from Boston.

Muscala can still contribute at a high level.