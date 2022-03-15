Pistons vs Heat Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Detroit Pistons are set to take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena at 7:30 EST on Tuesday. Miami is going to be coming into this one as the number one team in the Eastern Conference with a 45-24 record, while the Detroit Pistons will be coming in as the number 14 seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-50 record. Detroit is going to be coming into this one now losing their last three games while the Miami Heat are going to be coming in losing just their last one. Miami is 7-3 in their last 10 games while Detroit is 5-5.

Pistons vs Heat – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat

📊 Record: Heat(45-24), Pistons(18-50)

📅 Date: March 15th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: FTX Arena

🎲 Odds: Heat(-13.5), Pistons(+13.5)

Pistons vs Heat Odds

This is a game that Miami should be able to take care of business in. They are finally starting to get healthy down in South Beach, so they have to feel pretty good going up against anybody in the NBA at the moment.

Pistons vs Heat Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Tuesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Heat Injuries

Caleb Martin out

Pistons Injuries

Killian Hayes out

Isaiah Stewart out

Frank Jackson out

Pistons vs Heat Preview

Detroit will travel to Miami on Tuesday for a battle versus the Heat.

Heat Getting Healthy

The biggest thing for the Miami Heat throughout the remainder of the season is making sure that they can keep all their guys healthy. They have shown that even when they are not healthy, they are still a team who could win an NBA title, but if they do remain healthy, this team has to feel really confident about what they can be able to accomplish in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They’re going to be coming into this one at 7-3 in their last 10 games, although they did have a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. In that game, Miami couldn’t get much going as Tyler Herro was really the only big contribution in this one as he ended up with another 30 point game.

On the season, Miami has the number five rated net rating, the number 12 rated offensive rating, and the number five rated defensive rating.

Pistons Are Improving

The Detroit Pistons have certainly not played the level of basketball that they were necessarily hoping for this season. They weren’t expected to do much on the year, but winning only 18 games is never a successful year. However, Detroit is going to be coming into this one winning five of their last 10 games, but unfortunately, they have now lost three in a row.

They’re going to be coming into this one after losing 106-102 to the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that they were winning for the entirety of it until the fourth quarter. In that game, first-year star Cade Cunningham led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

On the season, Detroit has the 29th rated net rating, the 28th rated offensive rating, and the 25th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Pistons vs Heat

Pistons Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

35-31-1 ATS this season.

Heat Trends

40 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

40-28-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Pistons vs Heat

For this game, I think that I’m going to have to go with the under in this one. The reason I say that is because not only does Miami have the fifth-rated defense in the NBA, but they are much better than those metrics show. When factoring in that Orlando has the 28th ranked offensive rating in the NBA, I feel like this is a game where Miami is not going to give up many points at all.

I think the under might actually be the play of the day in terms of NBA games. I think that this one is definitely going to go under, so I’m going to hammer that line.

