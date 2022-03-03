Pistons vs Raptors Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors will meet at the Scotia Bank Arena on Thursday for an Eastern Conference matchup. This is the third matchup between these two Eastern Conference teams as the Pistons have a 2-0 record against the Raptors this season. Detroit is 3-7 in their last 10 games while Toronto is 6-4 in their last 10.

Raptors vs Pistons – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors

📊 Record: Raptors(34-27), Pistons(15-47)

📅 Date: March 3rd, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Scotia Bank Arena

🎲 Odds: Raptors(-8.5), Pistons(+8.5)

Raptors vs Pistons Odds

The Raptors and Pistons will meet at the Scotia Bank Arena on Thursday for an Eastern Conference matchup that the Raptors should be able to win. Toronto has been decent all year long while Detroit has struggled all year.

Toronto has struggled this season, too, as they’re currently the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, but not like the Pistons. The Pistons have been playing bad basketball and are arguably the worst team in the NBA with a 15-47 record

Bet Raptors Pistons Play Moneyline -400 +300 Point Spread -8.5(-110) +8.5(-110) Total Points Over 216.5(-110) Under 216.5(-110)

Raptors vs Pistons News

Toronto hasn’t been able to get much going since the All-Star break as they have looked horrible outside of their two games against the Brooklyn Nets. This has raised a cause for concern for the future of this team and if they are going to make the playoffs and compete while there.

Detroit hasn’t looked great since the All-Star break, but they have certainly looked better than they did in the first half. They’re hoping that Marvin Bagley is going to play in this game so he can continue to develop his game next to Cade Cunningham.

Raptors vs Pistons Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Thursday night’s game. Neither team should have late scratches due to an off day on Wednesday.

Raptors Injuries

D.J. Wilson day-to-day

Fred VanVleet day-to-day

OG Anunoby (finger) out

Nets Injuries

Marvin Bagley III day-to-day

Raptors vs Pistons Team Preview

Although Toronto has lost both games against the Pistons this year, they should be able to take care of business on Thursday against this below-average Pistons team.

Toronto has been in the middle of the pack in terms of offense as they are currently the 14th highest-rated offense in the NBA.

Detroit has struggled all season long to get things going on the offensive side of the ball as they currently have the 29th worst offense in the NBA.

Toronto has had the 14th best defense in the NBA well Detroit has had the 26 worst this season.

Toronto Not Looking Good Recently

The Toronto Raptors were able to get two impressive wins against the Brooklyn Nets in their last two games, but before that, they did not look like a team that people were expecting to see since the All-Star break. They lost back-to-back games by nearly 30 points to the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks before beating the Nets.

Pistons Finally Competing

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the worst teams in basketball all season. Fortunately for Detroit, they have been able to look decent since the All-Star break as they have wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, and two close losses to both the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards.

NBA Betting Trends — Raptors vs Pistons

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Raptors Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

Miami is 34-26-1 ATS this season.

As the home team, Maimi 16-14 ATS.

Pistons Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER this season.

As the away team, Detroit is 16-15-1 ATS.

Detroit is 32-28-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Raptors vs Pistons

For this game between the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, I’m going to go with Pascal Siakam to record a double-double and the Raptors to win outright.

Toronto has not been playing great basketball as of late and they understand that if they want to make the playoffs and not have to worry about the play-in game, they’re going to have to play nearly perfect basketball for the remainder of the season. I expect Toronto to come out of this one and be able to take care of business pretty easily against a below-average Detroit Pistons team.

