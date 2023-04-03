Portland produces largest NBA upset in 30 years after beating the Timberwolves by two points this Sunday

As 19.5-point underdogs against Minnesota, the Trail Blazers just produced NBA history after beating the Timberwolves this Sunday by two points, becoming the largest upset in the league since 1993.

Just to make Portland’s victory even more impressive, then went into this road match without four of their regular starters, including club star Damian Lillard. The team from Oregon had lost 11 out of their last 12 contests before last night.

The internet was going into a meltdown even before the game ended, as NBA fans were amazed after the Trail Blazers rallied back from a 12-point deficit in the second half.

Meanwhile in the NBA, the Timberwolves were SEVENTEEN point favorites, and the Blazers were a nearly unprecedented +1050 on the ML before the game… It's a 2-point game late in the 3rd. Would be an unconscionable loss for Minnesota against the Blazers G-League team. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 2, 2023

The nightmare for the Wolves just gets worse, as this loss has taken a crucial blow to their playoff aspirations, just as much as it has given hope to both Lakers and Pelicans who now stand above them in the Western Conference standings.

A few of our favorite sport betting sites now believe the Timberwolves have dropped to the 16th best odds (+12500) to conquer this year’s NBA title, while New Orleans is No.14 and Lakers all the way up with the seventh strongest chances.

“Every single person that got out on that floor tonight, they gave it all they had and that’s all I want from our guys,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “To play as hard as you can, play unselfish and be a good teammate and see what happens.”

According to ESPN Stats & Information Database, this is the largest upset via point spread since the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Seattle SuperSonics (also as a 19.5-point underdogs) back in April 1993. The biggest point-spread upset after that was in 1992, when the Orlando Magic won against the Chicago Bulls as a 21-point underdog.

Shaedon Sharpe and Kevin Know guided Portland through this historic win

Both Sharpe and Knox combined for 46 points to lead the Trail Blazers to victory over Minnesota. With only 24.1 seconds left to the clock, the Canadian guard put his squad up 106-103. This was Portland’s second triumph in a month.

Take a look at last night’s highlights at the Target Center in Minneapolis:

As for the Timberwolves, this meant their third defeat in a row, as now they share the crowded struggle for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, as they sit ninth in the Western Conference.

“We always fall short, it seems,” Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said as they possess a 5-10 mark against teams with a worse record. “It always haunts us. And tonight, once again, yep.”

Portland wasn’t the only team to pull a big upset last night, as the San Antonio Spurs finally returned to victory after beating the Sacramento Kings in overtime as 16-point underdogs. This meant that since 1990-91, this Sunday was the 91st time that multiple 15-point underdogs happen to win in a single day.