Raptors’ Pascal Siakam remains open to signing an extension

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is still open to signing a potential contract extension. On NBA Media Day, Siakam’s responses to questions about his contract only left reporters asking more questions.

“I’m under contract, right? I’m a Raptors player,” Siakam replied, emphasizing his joy for playing in Toronto. “That’s what I’m focused on. I’m focused on the present, and that’s all I care about right now.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Toronto Raptors hold 21st-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

Pascal Siakam still open to an extension “If and when an offer comes – and, according to a source, he would be open to signing an extension – any awkward posturing leading up to it will likely be water under the bridge.” (Via @JLew1050 ) pic.twitter.com/1V887amiOG — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) October 3, 2023



During the offseason, Fred VanVleet signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets. In addition to Toronto re-signing Jakob Poeltl to a four-year, $80 million extension, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder agreed to a two-year, $25.4 million contract.

On Monday, O.G. Anunoby reportedly declined a four-year, $117 million extension with Toronto and is expected to enter free agency next summer, if he declines his 2024-25 player option worth $19.9 million. After losing VanVleet, Siakam was asked how the Raptors’ chemistry has altered.

“I don’t know how the culture has changed. I think we’ll see,” he said. “We’ll find out. I’ve never been a selfish player in my life. I’ve always played the game the right way. … Always been a team player.”

Now that the Damian Lillard drama is over, it makes sense for Pascal Siakam to stay put. In 71 starts with the Raptors in the 2022-23 season, the forward averaged career highs of 24.2 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Along with logging 7.8 rebounds and 37.4 minutes, the seven-year veteran shot 48% from the floor, 32.4% outside the arc, and 77.4% at the foul line. As a result, he received his second All-Star selection.

In Toronto’s 113-106 win over the Knicks on Dec. 21, 2022, the forward recorded a career-high 52 points, nine boards, seven assists, and one steal in 42 minutes of action. This was tied for the second-most points in a game by a Raptors player. VanVleet posted 54 points against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, 2021.

“A lot of players didn’t play the right way. I said it, that we were selfish, I’m not running away from that. We were selfish and we didn’t play the right way. So let us see it when we play the right way.” – Masai Ujiri on not initiating extension talks with Pascal Siakam (Via… pic.twitter.com/iTvESjxaiW — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2023



Last season, Siakam also finished 15th in points (1,720), 14th in field goals (630), 14th in free throws (367), and 14th in minutes played (2,652). If the Raptors believe they can still make the postseason with Siakam and Anunoby, it makes little sense for the club to trade either player.

However, Toronto missed the playoffs last season after finishing 41-41 and ninth in the East. Trading either Siakam or Anunoby is only logical for multiple draft picks or to acquire a Lillard-esque star. Every team has a breaking point.

