Raptors vs Lakers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Toronto Raptors are set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10:30 EST. This is going to be an interesting game as both teams have not had the season that they were hoping for. Los Angeles is going to be coming into this one as the number nine seed in the Western Conference with a 29-37 record and only winning three of their last 10 games. The Toronto Raptors on the other hand are going to be coming into this one as the number seven seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-30 record and have won five out of their last 10 games.

Lakers vs Raptors – Game Information

🏀 Teams: LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors

📊 Record: Lakers(29-37), Raptors(37-30)

📅 Date: March 14th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena

🎲 Odds: Raptors(-2.5), Lakers(+2.5)

Lakers vs Raptors Odds

This is going to be an extremely difficult game to predict. Both of these teams can go out there and play like two of the best teams in basketball, but they can also go out there and play like two of the worst in basketball.

Lakers vs Raptors Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Lakers Injuries

Anthony Davis out

Malik Monk day-to-day

Talen Horton-Tucker day-to-day

LeBron James questionable

Kendrick Nunn out

Raptors Injuries

Fred VanVleet questionable

Malachi Flynn out

OG Anunoby out

Lakers vs Raptors Preview

Toronto will travel to Los Angeles on Monday for a battle versus the Lakers.

Toronto Trying To Be Consistent

The Toronto Raptors are an extremely difficult team to predict. When they are out there some nights, they look like arguably a top-five team in the NBA, then there are other nights that they look like they’re a bottom-five team in the NBA. We never really know what we are going to get out of this Raptors team and that has been a major issue for them all season long.

Toronto is going to be coming into this one after a very impressive win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night where they were able to take home the victory, 127-115. In that game, Pascal Siakam led the way with 33 points while Scottie Barnes was right behind with 25 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds.

Toronto is going to be coming in with the 13th rated net rating, the 14th ranked offensive rating, and the 12th ranked defensive rating.

Lakers Looking To Keep Building Momentum

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t been able to find much success this season after people thought that they were going to be a team that could win an NBA title. However, they have been able to get some wins recently because of how well LeBron James has played and it looks like he’s really on a mission to get this team back on track.

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ most recent win against the Washington Wizards, LeBron James finished with 50 points.

Los Angeles has been a below-average team in terms of advanced stats as they have the 23rd ranked net rating, the 25th ranked offensive rating, and the 18th ranked defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Lakers vs Raptors

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Lakers Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

28-38 ATS this season.

Raptors Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

37-29-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Lakers vs Raptors

For this one, I’m going to combine two picks. I like LeBron James to score 25 points and for the Toronto Raptors to win outright. The Los Angeles Lakers have just been a weird team all season long and whenever they seem to be building momentum, just like they were able to do after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, they usually come out and disappoint in their next game.

I think that is going to continue being the trend for this team for the remainder of the season, so I’m going to be all over the Raptors in this one.

