Woj Thinks A Deal Will Get Done

Recent reports indicate that Jaylen Brown’s contract extension with the Boston Celtics is highly likely, with discussions underway for a deal that could potentially become the largest in NBA history. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update on the negotiations, shedding light on the current status of the talks.

According to Wojnarowski, the contract discussions between Brown and the Celtics are ongoing but may take more time to finalize. Brown and his agent have been in communication with Celtics president Brad Stevens regarding the extension. However, Brown’s off-court commitments, such as his involvement with the Players’ Association, have temporarily interrupted the negotiations. As Brown is leaving the country for Players’ Association business, the parties are expected to resume discussions once he returns.

Could Brown Sign Largest Extension in NBA History?

The potential contract extension for Brown signifies the Celtics’ commitment to the talented 26-year-old shooting guard. With Brown’s impressive performances on the court and his growth as a player, it comes as no surprise that the team is looking to secure his long-term future in Boston. The reported extension would not only solidify Brown’s status as a cornerstone of the Celtics’ roster but also make him the recipient of the largest contract in NBA history, underscoring his value and importance to the organization.

While specific details of the potential contract extension have not been revealed, it is clear that both Brown and the Celtics are invested in reaching an agreement. The extension discussions highlight the team’s belief in Brown’s abilities and his potential to contribute significantly to their success in the coming years.

As the negotiations continue, Celtics fans eagerly await further updates on the progress of the contract talks and anticipate an official announcement regarding Brown’s extension. With his return from Players’ Association business, the discussions are likely to intensify, paving the way for a significant and groundbreaking deal that secures Brown’s future with the Boston Celtics.