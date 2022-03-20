Rockets vs Grizzlies Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 3:30 EST. This game will be played at the Toyota Center. Memphis is going to be coming into this one as the number two seed in the Western Conference with a 48-23 record, while the Rockets are going to be coming in with the worst record in the NBA at 17-53. Memphis is going to be coming in losing their last game and the Rockets will be coming in losing their last four.

Grizzlies vs Rockets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets

📊 Record: Grizzlies(48-23), Rockets(17-53)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 3:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Toyota Center

🎲 Odds: Grizzlies(-9.5), Rockets(+9.5)

Grizzlies vs Rockets Odds

The Grizzlies and the Rockets will meet on Sunday. This is a game that Memphis should easily be able to take care of business in, even if Ja Morant does not play in this one.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Grizzlies Injuries

Killian Tillie day-to-day

Ja Morant day-to-day

Rockets Injuries

Usman Garuba out

Eric Gordon questionable

Trevelin Queen questionable

John Wall out

Grizzlies vs Rockets Preview

Memphis will travel to Houston on Sunday for a battle versus the Rockets. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Grizzlies vs Rockets preview below.

Memphis Winning Without Ja

One interesting trend about this Memphis Grizzlies team throughout the year is that they’ve been able to win games despite missing Ja Morant for a few of them. This just goes to show how good this Grizzlies team really is, and they’re going to look to do the same thing on Sunday if he doesn’t play.

They’ll be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. In that game, Ja Morant did his usual thing by scoring 29 points.

On the season, Memphis has the number five rated net rating, the number four rated offensive rating, and the number eight rated defensive rating.

Houston Looking For Anything

The Houston Rockets have been the worst team in the NBA this season, if we’re going to go off their record. They’re currently 17-53 and are coming in on a four-game losing streak while winning only two games in their last 10.

In the Houston Rockets’ most recent game, they ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers by only three points. Christian Wood did a great job in that one as he finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Houston to get a win.

The Rockets are going to be coming in with the 30th rated net rating, the 26th rated offensive rating, and the 30th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Grizzlies vs Rockets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Grizzlies Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

45-26 ATS this season.

Rockets Trends

39 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

28-41-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Grizzlies vs Rockets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Memphis Grizzlies to cover the spread. Houston has been one of the worst teams in the NBA in terms of covering this year, while the Grizzlies have been the best.

Even if Ja Morant doesn’t play in this one, I think that Memphis should be able to cover that 9.5 point spread. It would probably be smartest if you decide to wait until a little bit before the game to get an official word on him. If he isn’t going to play in this one, that line should drop a point or two.

Get free NBA bets for the Grizzlies vs Rockets game at BetOnline below.