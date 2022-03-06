Rockets vs Grizzlies Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston for a Western Conference Showdown on Sunday. Memphis comes into this one 7-3 in their last 10 games while Houston is coming in on a 12-game losing streak and is 0-10 in their last 10. Memphis is 2-0 against the Rockets this year, they will look to continue their dominance against them on Sunday.

Grizzlies vs Rockets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets

📊 Record: Grizzlies(44-21), Rockets(15-48)

📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Toyota Center

🎲 Odds: Grizzlies(-12.5), Rockets(+12.5)

Grizzlies vs Rockets Odds

The Grizzlies and Rockets will meet at the Toyota Center on Sunday. Memphis is looking to take care of business against a below-average Rockets team so that they can continue to rise up in the Western Conference standings.

Memphis will be on a back-to-back.

Grizzlies vs Rockets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday night’s game. Memphis could have late scratches due to playing two nights in a row.

Grizzlies Injuries

Dillon Brooks (ankle) out

Yves Pons (thigh) out

Rockets Injuries

Dennis Schroder day-to-day

John Wall out

Usman Garuba (wrist) out

Grizzlies vs Rockets Preview

Memphis will travel to Houston on Sunday night for a battle versus the Rockets. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Grizzlies vs Rockets preview below.

Houston Trying To Get Anything Going

The Houston Rockets are currently the 15th seed in the Western Conference, which ranks them last. They have the worst record in the NBA this season and just haven’t been able to get much going on either side of the ball. They are now on a 12-game losing streak, but they have been able to play a few opponents tight. In some of their most recent losses, they lost to the Utah Jazz by 5 in over time, the Los Angeles Clippers by one, and the Phoenix Suns by only three points.

In Houston’s last game against the Denver Nuggets, they lost 116-101. In that game, Christian Wood was able to add 22 points with 10 rebounds, while Jalen green was right behind him with 18 points and seven assists.

On the season, Houston has the worst net rating in the NBA, the 27th ranked offensive rating, and the worst-ranked defense in the NBA.

Memphis Looking To Get Back On Track

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season. They are currently 43-21 and hold the third seed in the Western Conference. If Memphis can win this game and the Warriors lose on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis will move into the second seed of the Western Conference.

In the Grizzlies’ most recent game against the Boston Celtics, they lost a tough one at 120-107. Ja Morant was able to do his usual thing as he finished with 38 points and seven assists. Jaren Jackson was sensational as well as he finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

On the season, Memphis currently has the sixth rated net rating, fourth rated offensive rating, and the ninth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Grizzlies vs Rockets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Grizzlies Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

Memphis is 42-21 ATS this season.

The Grizzlies are 23-10 ATS on the road.

Rockets Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 27 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Houston is 10-19 ATS.

Houston is 24-37-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Grizzlies vs Rockets

For this game, I’m going to go with Memphis to win by 11+. I think they do win this one pretty easily. They are coming off a loss and everybody knows that when this team is not performing the way that they expect themselves to, they come out with a different type of fire and passion in their next game. Sprinkling some money on the Rockets spread might not be the worst idea considering that they have been able to keep a few games close lately, but with a spread that big, I’m trying to read this line and think that Memphis might be able to walk away with an extremely easy victory.

I’m also going to go with Ja Morant to score 20-plus points and Jaren Jackson to have one plus three.

