Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert made a money gesture toward an official during Friday night’s 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he hinted during his postgame interview that sports betting could be affecting NBA games.

Gobert, 31, was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be paid off.

After receiving his sixth foul and being disqualified, Gobert stayed on the court and made the gesture as Foster headed to the scorer’s table. Gobert made the gesture when Foster had his back turned, but official Natalie Sago witnessed it, and she then issued the technical.

Gobert’s technical sent Cleveland’s Darius Garland to the line for a foul shot that tied the game at 97. Minnesota had one last chance in regulation. However, Anthony Edwards missed a baseline jumper at the buzzer.

Following the loss, Gobert admitted to making the money gesture toward Foster, while insinuating that legalized sports betting may be influencing the outcome of NBA games.

“I’ll bite the bullet again,” Gobert said. “I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.

“And I give all my respect to the other team, to Cleveland. They played a hell of a game, too. But just let the players decide the game.”

Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, who filled in when head coach Chris Finch fell ill just before tipoff, was critical of Gobert’s behavior.

“A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable,” Nori said. “That’s who Rudy is, but you’ve got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter.”

The three-time All-Star also felt apologetic for putting his team in a position to lose.

Full Rudy Gobert comments on the officiating tonight in Cleveland… What happened with the 6th foul and the technical afterward? “It’s not just one call. Everybody makes mistakes, but when it’s throughout the whole game and it’s over and over and over that things are weirdly… pic.twitter.com/QZQELUh9pD — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 9, 2024



“My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn’t the time to react that way,” Gobert added. “It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction.”

However, Gobert still believes the NBA’s officiating crew missed several calls throughout the game.

“It’s not just one call,” the 11-year veteran said. “Everyone makes mistakes, but when it’s over and over and over again, of course it’s frustrating.”

Gobert ended his night with seven points, 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 36 minutes of action. He finished 3-of-7 (42.9%) shooting from the field and made one of two free throws.

Minnesota visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.