St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac Preview, NCAA Odds, and Free NCAA Picks

The St. Peter’s Peacocks will take on the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the MAAC tournament semifinals on Friday at 8:30. This game will be played at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The Peacocks and the Bobcats will look to get into the tournament championship with a chance to solidify a March Madness bid for whoever wins. St. Peter’s is going to be coming in with the number two seed in the tournament, while Quinnipiac will be coming in as the number 11 seed.

St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac – Game Information

🏀 Teams: St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac

📊 Record: St. Peter’s(17-11), Quinnipiac(14-16)

📅 Date: March 11th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ESPN3

🏟 Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

🎲 Odds: St. Peter’s(-7), Quinnipiac(+7)

St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac Odds

The Peacocks and the Bobcats will meet at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday. Both of these teams are coming in playing great basketball during the tournament as Quinnipiac has already won two games in the tournament and St. Peter’s has won one game after a first-round bye.

St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Friday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac Preview

This game will be played at a neutral arena, with the chance to go to the MAAC tournament championship. St. Peter’s is the heavy favorite in this one, but Quinnipiac has proven that they can beat a few high-level MAAC teams, so this won’t be an easy game for the Peacocks to walk away with.

St. Peter’s Trying To Win As The Tournament Favorites

Because the Iona Gaels were knocked out in the second round of the tournament against the Rider Broncs, St. Peter’s is now the favorite to win the tournament. It makes sense that St. Peter’s is the favorite considering that this team has played excellent basketball all season long and finished 14-6 in the conference.

St. Peter’s is currently on a five-game winning streak and they’re going to look to continue this hot streak that they’re currently on to solidify a spot to play for a bid to the March Madness Tournament.

The St. Peter’s Peacocks are known for their elite defense and that is going to have to stay the same for them on Friday. If St. Peter’s is going to want a chance to win this game, they are going to need to continue defending at a high level. These teams have met twice this season as the Peacocks were able to win both games.

In those games, St. Peter’s won 69-59 and then won later in the season 83-74.

Quinnipiac Still The Underdog

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have been the underdog in every game that they have played in the MAAC tournament. Because they were the 11 seed, they had to play two teams that were lower seeds than them, but they were able to get the job done nonetheless. Not only were they able to get the job done as a higher seed, but they also took down a very good Siena Saints team 77-71 on Thursday night.

Quinnipiac is going to be coming into this one at 15-16 on the season.

In their most recent game against the Siena Saints, Quinnipiac was able to get huge contributions from Jacob Rigoni, Matt Balanc, and Dezi Jones.

Quinnipiac has been the underdog before, so they aren’t going to be coming into this one scared of the Peacocks.

CBB Betting Trends —St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

St. Peter’s Trends

11 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

18-9 ATS this season.

Quinnipiac Trends

13 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

13-16 ATS this season.

Free CBB Picks — St. Peter’s vs Quinnipiac

For this game, I like the St. Peter’s Peacocks to win outright. Although the money line is much higher than I’d like it to be, I do think that this is going to be a tough game because Quinnipiac has proven that when they are on their game, they can score the basketball at a pretty high level. They have done so by scoring 77 points in both of their games during this tournament, and although St. Peter’s does have one of the best defenses in the entire country, Quinnipiac should still be able to find ways to put the basketball in the net.

I like the St. Peter’s Peacocks to win this game outright and have a chance to go play for a bid to the March Madness Tournament.

