Future NBA Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is targeting a similar career length as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, also a future Hall of Famer. Curry, 35, to set to enter his 15th NBA season in 2023-24.

On his recent appearance on the “Gils Arena” podcast with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, Curry was asked how long he’ll play in the league and whether his career length will be on par with LeBron James, who is about to enter his 21st season.

“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life,” Curry said. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.”

“I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either.

“You got the Kobe [Bryant]’s, the Magic [Johnson]’s, Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career.”

Dell Curry, Steph’s father, played 16 years in the NBA, making 1,245 career 3-pointers on 40.2% shooting. He ranks 79th on the league’s all-time 3-pointers list. At the time of his retirement, Dell ranked 25th in the league in career 3-pointers. The son(s) of an NBA player has a lot to live up to. Steph exceeded expectations.

Of course, Stephen Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers with 3,390 3s. During the first quarter of Golden State’s 105-96 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 14, 2021, Curry passed Ray Allen (2,973) after hitting a second 3-pointer with 7:33 remaining. The nine-time All-Star set the all-time record in his 13th season.

Additionally, Curry made 56 starts in the 2022-23 season, averaging 29.4 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. The four-time NBA champion shot 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown as well.

Stephen Curry is the oldest player with consecutive 40-point games since Michael Jordan in 2002. pic.twitter.com/GTJk92unMO — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2022



On Nov. 16, 2022, in the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to Phoenix, the two-time MVP recorded a season-high 50 points in 37 minutes of action. Plus, he shot 17-of-28 (60.7%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Curry tied Michael Jordan for the second-most 50-point games after turning 30 years old, with six.

Furthermore, Curry became the oldest NBA player (34 years, 322 days old) to record back-to-back 30-point, 10-assist games in league history last season. Steph also shattered Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise record for career field goals made (7,216) with 7,222.

Curry is already Golden State’s franchise leader in points (21,105), assists (5,617), steals (1,403), field goal attempts (15,222), games played (861), 3-pointers made (3,290), 3-point attempts (7,695), turnovers (2,710), and free throw percentage (90.9%).

LeBron James will become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter

Meanwhile, LeBron James still wants to play on an NBA team with at least one of his sons. However, the 19-time All-NBA member turns 39 years old this December. Bronny James, his eldest son, turns 19 in October. Bronny could very well enter the 2024 NBA Draft, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

For one major milestone, James is set to become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

Not to mention, James could become the first player in NBA history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season.

Stephen Curry could play in the NBA as long as James has, but he has to stay healthy.

In July, the Warriors guard named his all-time starting five during an interview with Buzzfeed, and he excluded himself and James from his fantasy lineup. Check out his personal list below.

PG – Magic Johnson, SG – Michael Jordan, SF – Kobe Bryant, PF – Tim Duncan, and C – Shaquille O’Neal.

