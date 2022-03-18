Suns vs Bulls Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the Footprint Center as Chicago will travel to Phoenix for an inter-conference matchup. The Bulls are going to be coming into this one as the number five seed in the Eastern Conference and a 41-28 record. The Phoenix Suns are going to be coming in with the best record in the NBA at 56-14, and have won three in a row.

Suns vs Bulls – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns

📊 Record: Bulls(41-28), Suns(56-14)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Footprint Center

🎲 Odds: Suns(-5.5), Bulls(+5.5)

Suns vs Bulls Odds

The Suns and the Bulls will meet at the Footprint Center on Friday. This is going to be an interesting game considering Chris Paul is still going to be out for Phoenix. The Suns should still be able to take care of business against the Bulls, despite the injury.

Suns vs Bulls Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Suns Injuries

Jae Crowder questionable

Cam Johnson out

Chris Paul out

Dario Saric out

Frank Kaminsky out

Bulls Injuries

Zach LaVine probable

Patrick Williams out

Lonzo Ball out

Suns vs Bulls Preview

Chicago will travel to Phoenix on Friday for a battle versus the Suns. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Friday’s game, check out our Suns vs Bulls preview below.

Bulls Looking To Beat A Good Team

The Chicago Bulls are going to be coming into this one at 0-15 against the top four seeds in the Eastern and Western conference. Chicago is a team that has championship aspirations, which leads to many questions about this team and what they’re going to be able to accomplish come playoff time.

The Bulls are going to be coming into this one after losing their last two games. The most recent game against the Utah Jazz saw them lose 125-110. Zach LaVine had an impressive night, but wasn’t able to do enough as he finished with 33 points.

On the season, Chicago has the 16th rated net rating, the 10th rated offensive rating, the 21st rated defensive rating.

Suns Are The Best In The League

Despite not having Chris Paul out there on the floor, the Phoenix Suns have still found ways to win ballgames and that is extremely impressive. In prior years, Phoenix was unable to win some of these games before Paul was on the team, which shows that their future even without him is going to be a bright one.

Phoenix is going to be coming into this one after winning their last three games including an impressive win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. In their game against the Rockets, Devin Booker led the way with an impressive 36 points.

On the season, Phoenix has the number one rated net rating, the number three rated offensive rating, and the number three rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Suns vs Bulls

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Suns Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER this season.

38-32 ATS this season.

Bulls Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

37-31-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Suns vs Bulls

For this game, I’m going to go with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread. Chicago is certainly a team that could make some noise come playoff time if they do figure things out, but with their trend of not beating teams who are in the top four of either conference, I can’t imagine that is going to change against the best team in basketball.

I think Phoenix is actually going to be able to win this one easily; I am going to put money on them to win by 10-plus points.

