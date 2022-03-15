Texas State vs North Texas March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

In Tuesday night’s first-round matchup of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), the No. 7 Texas State Bobcats are facing off versus the No. 2 North Texas Mean Green; free March Madness picks are available here. North Texas averaged 64.90 points per game during the regular season. Continue scrolling for Bobcats vs Mean Green preview content.

Will Tyler Perry and the Mean Green beat the Bobcats tonight? The junior guard is averaging 13.6 points and 2.5 assists per game this season. UNT has won seven straight contests at home. Including the starting lineups, our top March Madness picks and betting trends are posted below.

Texas State vs North Texas Game Information

🏀 Teams: Texas State Bobcats | North Texas Mean Green

Texas State Bobcats | North Texas Mean Green 📊 Record: Bobcats (21-7, 13-12 ATS) | Mean Green (24-6, 17-10-1 ATS)

Bobcats (21-7, 13-12 ATS) | Mean Green (24-6, 17-10-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: The Super Pit; Denton, Texas

The Super Pit; Denton, Texas 🎲 NCAA Odds: Bobcats +9 (-115) | Mean Green -9 (-105)

Bobcats vs Mean Green | March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

All Texas State vs North Texas betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Bobcats vs Mean Green Injuries | March Madness Picks

Texas State Bobcats Injury Report

F Nate Lacewell (questionable)

North Texas Mean Green Injury Report

No reported injuries

Bobcats vs Mean Green Preview and News | March Madness Picks

Entering tonight’s interconference matchup, head coach Terrence Johnson and the No. 7 Texas State Bobcats are striving to defeat the No. 2 North Texas Mean Green. The Bobcats’ nine-game winning streak came to an end after losing 79-72 against the No. 8 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. Of course, that game was played during the Sun Belt Tournament.

In the Bobcats’ loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns, guard Mason Harrell scored a team-high 16 points in 28 minutes on the court. Guard Caleb Asberry also closed out his performance with 15 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 minutes played. Now, Texas State is 8-5 away, 12-1 at home, 1-1 at a neutral site and 7-6 ATS on the road. Free March Madness picks are below.

Additionally, in the No. 2 North Texas Mean Green’s 42-36 home loss against the No. 3 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Conference USA Tournament, forward Thomas Bell III scored a team-high 10 points in 38 minutes of action. This was quite a low-scoring performance from both teams. While the Bulldogs and Mean Green struggled offensively, North Texas shot only 13-for-54 (24.1%) from the floor.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mean Green have a 87.4% probability of winning.

Regarding other head-to-head matchups, in the previous three meetings, the Mean Green are 3-0 against the Bobcats. On Dec. 19, 2010, the last time these teams played one another, UNT won 85-62 at home. Keep in mind, the Mean Green are 8-2 in their past 10 games played this season.

Next, North Texas is 12-2 at home, 9-1 away, 3-3 at a neutral site and 7-5 ATS at home. The Mean Green are 1-4 ATS in its last five contests played in March. Texas State vs North Texas preview, prediction and free March Madness picks are below.

March Madness Betting Trends – Bobcats vs Mean Green

Texas State is 7-1 ATS in the team’s past eight contests.

Also, the Bobcats are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games played.

To add to that, the total has gone under in four of the Bobcats’ previous six contests.

On the other side, the Mean Green are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games played.

UNT is 16-2 SU in its past 18 contests.

Lastly, the Mean Green are 7-0 SU in their previous seven home games.

Projected Texas State Bobcats Starting Lineup

G Mason Harrell | G Caleb Asberry | G Shelby Adams| F Nate Martin | F Isiah Small

Projected North Texas Mean Green Starting Lineup

G JJ Murray | G Rubin Jones | G Mardrez McBride | F Abou Ousmane | F Thomas Bell III

Bobcats vs Mean Green Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, Texas State is 15-4 as a favorite, 3-3 as an underdog and 7-6 ATS away, while North Texas is 17-5 as a favorite, 5-1 as an underdog and 7-5 ATS at home. The Bobcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games played on a Tuesday, and the Mean Green are 4-1 ATS in their previous five matchups against Sun Belt Conference opponents.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in four of UNT’s last five games when playing as the favorite. Therefore, think about picking the Mean Green to win, the Bobcats will cover the spread and the total will go over 118.5. For March Madness betting, feel free to read our handicap betting guide. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.