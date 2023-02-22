After Atlanta acquired Dejounte Murray this past offseason, there were very high expectations in the Hawks camp for this campaign. The belief was that Murray’s defensive traits would complement point guard Trae Young as both of them would share the court simultaneously. Nevertheless, the team has struggled to even play .500 basketball this season.

58-year-old McMillan has been at it for years now, as the Hawks were his fourth job as head coach of an NBA franchise. Before, the former player coached the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers and the Indiana Pacers, reaching the playoffs with every single squad he led.

His next objective as a coach will be to finally reach the NBA Finals someday.